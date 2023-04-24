Savannah Chrisley Got "Thrown Off" Southwest Flight for Being an "Unruly Passenger"

Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley is putting Southwest Airlines on blast after she was kicked off a flight for being an "unruly passenger." The 25-year-old podcast host was trying to get home to Tennessee from New York, when, as per her claims, an airline attendant "threw her off the flight" when she refused to check her carry-on bag after being instructed to do so. The reality star took to social media on Thursday, April 20, to break down the alleged incident that took place at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

"Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world," Chrisley begins. She then zooms in on the airline attendant at the gate, adding, "This man right here… um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'Okay, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it."

However, she claims that he told her "no, that's not going to happen." After trying again and a bit of a back-and-forth the attendant allegedly told her she was being an "unruly passenger." Chrisley then went on to explain that the pilot of the plane tried to intervene and help her plead her case so she could get on the flight. In her Instagram video, the podcast host shared that the pilot told the attendant to "calm down" and that he himself would find space for Chrisley's bag.

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot, the man who is flying our plane and is responsible for our safety (...) he looked at him and said 'stay out of it, no you're not,'" she continued. "When this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down I told the Southwest attendant that there was no need for him to be an a**hole today and then he threw me off the flight."

Chrisley then tried to plead her case by telling the airline worker that she had a 10-year-old to get home to, but even that didn't do the trick. "I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn't have said it, but the devil came over me and the Jesus did not come out," she says. Chrisley was seemingly referring to her niece, Chloe, whom she became the primary guardian of after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sent to prison for a combined 19 years for tax fraud, as per Page Six. She also became the legal guardian of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, following her parents' sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best star also gave a shoutout to the pilot in her stories, "Southwest you're awful, but to the pilot who stood up for me and was a real good-looking guy — my hat goes off to you. You're great. Maybe switch airlines," she says, adding that the airline "sucks" but their pilot was "kinda hot." Her followers were intrigued by the attractive pilot, with one user writing, "I need you to find the hot pilot," in response to a Q&A she posted prompting viewers to share their "crappy airline stories" during her flight.

At the end of her string of stories, Chrisley did let her followers know that she boarded a connecting flight to Baltimore, where she had the entire row to herself. However, in her final story, she declared "Southwest you won" with a time stamp of 1:42 a.m.