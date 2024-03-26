Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out About Kate Middleton’s Cancer ‘As Someone Who Has Faced Her Own Battles’

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out about the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis following her recent diagnosis. The Duchess of York took to Instagram and conveyed, "All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome." Continuing about her own journey, Fergie shared, "As someone who has faced their battle with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness." She concluded the post with her warm wishes and prayers for the Duchess of Cambridge, "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Both women have faced cancer battles this year, and according to The Mirror, in June 2023, Fergie disclosed her journey with breast cancer, leading to a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. During her treatment, several moles were removed, with one being found to be malignant during reconstruction surgery. Ferguson said that she was "resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support," in a previous post about her diagnosis of cancer.

According to an official statement released at the time, Princess Kate underwent scheduled abdominal surgery on January 17th at the London Clinic. Medical advice indicated that her return to royal duties before Easter was unlikely. Kensington Palace stated they would only share 'significant new information' regarding her medical progress to safeguard her privacy and that of her children. Previously, the brother of the late Princess Diana expressed his concern over the then-unknown health crisis being faced by Middleton. In an exclusive interview with Laura Kuenssberg, while referring to the plethora of conspiracy theories about the royal, Charles Spencer said, "I do worry about what happened to the truth," as reported by ET.

Since taking a hiatus from her royal duties in January, Middleton, wife of Prince William, has been the subject of online speculation. Speculation intensified when an unclear photo of Middleton emerged earlier this month, leading to allegations of photo manipulation and digital alterations. Sparking concerns about her condition and whereabouts (since she had been missing from the public eye for a while), Middleton posted a picture of herself with her three children on March 10, which some have questioned for potential alterations. Later, the Princess of Wales came forth and shared a video disclosing about her battle with cancer. Middleton spoke about undergoing chemotherapy to combat the deadly ailment. Not much was mentioned about the type of cancer. However, Middleton's announcement left people praying for her speedy recovery.