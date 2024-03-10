Sam Asghari, the Ex-Husband of Britney Spears Explains Why He Would Never ‘Talk Badly’ About Her

Sam Asghari, an actor and model, told People Magazine that he had no animosity toward Britney Spears after their divorce last year. Asghari and Spears were wed for 14 months before divorcing in August 2023 due to 'irreconcilable differences'. Despite the "blessing" of being with Spears, Asghari said in an interview that was released on Saturday that the two grew apart.

Asghari revealed to the magazine, "I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life." The couple's divorce was announced amidst several rumors of marital problems, including a violent altercation and accusations of adultery. Prior to the divorce being public, the couple was also seen apart and without their wedding rings. Even though their relationship was tense when Asghari filed for divorce, he assures People that he would "never" talk poorly about Spears.

As he reflects ahead of his birthday, speaking more broadly, Asghari continued, "I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful." The Grammy-winning musician said on social media that she was "shocked" to learn about the couple's divorce. During their split, Spears shared on her Instagram account, "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but…I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!"

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Asghari also posted a message on his Instagram at the time, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful." Asghari first worked with Spears on one of her music videos in 2016, which is how they got to know one other. Before being engaged in September 2021 and getting married the following year, they dated for a number of years. They were also together while the singer was under conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after a Los Angeles County court made it formal.