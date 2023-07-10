Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Addresses ‘Attack’ On Her By NBA Star Wembanyama’s Security

Amidst rumors of trouble in their marriage, Sam Asghari has come forward to support his wife, Britney Spears, in the aftermath of an alleged assault incident involving the security director of NBA star Victor Wembanyama. According to reports, Britney was assaulted when she attempted to take a picture with the basketball player. The incident has prompted Britney to file an official police complaint, per TMZ.

Sam Asghari expressed his frustration over the incident through an Instagram Story, stating, "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves." While Asghari considered his reaction given the circumstances, he added, "Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women."

TMZ reported that Britney Spears, known for being a fan of the 19-year-old basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama, approached him to take a selfie. As she tapped him on the shoulder from behind, Wembanyama's security director, Damian Smith, perceived it as a threat and allegedly backhanded the singer, causing her to fall to the floor. The impact was so severe that her glasses were knocked off. Post the incident, the pop star walked away quietly and the security personnel apologized to her saying, "You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans."

The incident occurred at the Catch restaurant inside the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, where Britney was having dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari, and her manager, Cade Hudson. Britney accepted the apology, but her own security team had a discussion with the guards from the Antonio Spurs, the NBA team with which Wembanyama is associated.

In response to being backhanded, Britney, 41, reportedly took action by filing a police report for battery with the Los Angeles authorities. She also took to Instagram and shared, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me, I have had a fair share of them," as she described the incident. Not justifying it she concluded saying, "I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Although the incident is not being treated as a criminal matter, TMZ reports that the police are taking it seriously. Upon reviewing camera footage, the outlet claimed that while Smith pushed Britney's hand away, it was actually her own hand that struck her face, contrary to earlier reports. As the investigation into the incident continues, Britney Spears remains determined to seek justice and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions.

