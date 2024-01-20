Ryan Reynolds, the actor known for his roles in blockbuster movies like Deadpool and 6 Underground, has an astonishing net worth of $350 million. However, the majority of his riches do not stem simply from his acting job. A thorough examination of Reynolds' financial portfolio reveals a savvy businessman who has diversified his revenue sources through clever investments and ownership positions in multiple ventures.

Reynolds' net worth has skyrocketed as a result of his activities outside of the film industry. In 2020, he capitalized on the success of his gin brand, Aviation American Gin, by facilitating a sale to Diageo for a staggering $610 million, as reported by The Things. This decision not only allowed for a $335 million upfront payout but also guaranteed an ongoing ownership position, ensuring Reynolds' continued involvement with the brand's fortunes over the next decade.

Another lucrative business was Mint Mobile, a wireless mobile company in which Reynolds owned a 25% share. Reynolds' rising wealth increased by almost $330 million after T-Mobile paid $1.35 billion for Mint Mobile in 2023. His involvement in a variety of industries, including alcohol and telecommunications, demonstrates a strategic approach to business that extends beyond the usual constraints of a Hollywood career.

Reynolds' move into sports ownership is similarly noteworthy. He paid $2.5 million for Wrexham Association Football Club in 2020, with actor Rob McElhenney joining him. Their successful efforts to restore the English club and secure promotion to the Football League have not only revealed Reynolds' passion for sports but also provided an extra stream of money, with an expected yearly revenue of $20 million.

Reynolds also displayed an interest in the fast-paced world of Formula One by purchasing a 24% ownership in the Alpine Renault racing team. Despite being a partial owner, Reynolds has been actively involved in the team's operations, contributing to a total investment of $218 million and a projected yearly revenue of $195 million. His interests go beyond entertainment and sports, with ownership in firms such as Nuvei, Match Group, and 1Password, resulting in a wide and resilient financial portfolio, per another article by The Things.

Reynolds' philanthropic efforts lend a humane aspect to his business ventures. He actively participates in charitable activities and uses a portion of his money to benefit society positively. While Reynolds' success in Hollywood has undoubtedly helped his financial situation, his ability to translate that accomplishment into clever business investments distinguishes him. In an interview with Fortune, Reynolds discussed his investment philosophy, emphasizing the importance of 'emotional investing' and admitting that he is 'no wizard.' Either way, Reynolds' strategy, which is based on a true passion for the initiatives he pursues, has proven fruitful.

