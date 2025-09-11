The killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative commentator known for his strong views, has been linked to global tensions. Shortly after news broke of Kirk’s death in Utah, Russian officials responded.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and close ally of Vladimir Putin, suggested U.S. support for Ukraine played a role in the assassination. Medvedev’s statement framed the tragedy as part of a broader pattern involving Washington. The Kremlin’s reaction to Kirk’s death within larger geopolitical arguments, though, provides no clear evidence connecting the two.

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot while speaking at a Utah university.

Police had a “subject” in custody, but didn’t confirm if it was the shooter. Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting a “political assassination” and warned those responsible: “We will find you (…) I want to remind you that we still have the death penalty here in Utah.” The governor’s words hung heavy as investigators pieced together what happened at Utah Valley University that afternoon.

While the FBI acknowledged the arrest, investigators said that their work continued. The shooting happened as Kirk spoke to gathered supporters. Bullets struck him mid-sentence. Doctors fought to save him at the hospital, but his wounds were deadly.

Medvedev wasted no time drawing connections…real or not. In a social media post, he declared: “Political crimes and assassinations have been carried out lately by a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support (…) Kyiv.” He linked Charlie Kirk’s death to the recent shooting of Slovakia’s leader, Robert Fico, suggesting both attacks stemmed from Western support for Ukraine.

His message to Donald Trump was loud and clear.

Medvedev: “Regarding Trump’s words about Putin “playing with fire” and “really bad things” happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII.

I hope Trump understands this!” pic.twitter.com/QYHNtcKIn6 — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) May 27, 2025

Trump posted about Kirk’s death. The reply didn’t mince words: “Who’s next?” it asked. Then came the heavier blow — that Trump’s citizens might be backing killers by standing with Ukraine! It felt like something you’d hear in a cacophony of baseless references.

Russian officials haven’t shown any proof linking Kirk’s killer to Ukraine or its backers either. But coming right after battlefield losses piled up, Medvedev’s comments felt like Moscow might be twisting a tragedy to suit its wartime story.

In the United States, Charlie Kirk’s killing has sharpened political divisions. Supporters frame the shooting as an assault on free expression. Others point to his long history of fiercely opposing U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Utah’s governor, Cox, who has been in office since 2021, called it an ideologically driven crime. Speaking about the gun violence, he dubbed Wednesday “a dark day for our state” and “a tragic day for our nation,” per The Irish Star.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is saying exactly what the country needs to hear following the tragedy in the Charlie Kirk shooting. A terribly sad day in America! pic.twitter.com/55hQr4U42A — Eric Skinner (@EricESkinner) September 10, 2025

The FBI isn’t saying who they suspect, but the story’s bigger than them now.

Russia’s making threats while American officials call Charlie Kirk’s death an assassination. What happened in Utah (one shooter? politics? something darker?) could crack open Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv. Clearly, this won’t stay confined to Utah.