Trump’s Peace Talks Collapse Again – Zelenskyy Demands Action After Putin’s Brutal Strike Kills At Least 20 Civilians

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a message for the United States after a deadly strike by Russia that targeted the small town of Yarova in Donetsk. According to a report by Fox News, the Ukrainian President described the attack as “brutally savage,” as it claimed the lives of at least 20 civilians. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy tweeted, “Directly to people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed.”

“The Russians continue destroying lives while avoiding new strong sanctions and new strong blows. The world must not remain silent. The world must not remain idle… Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death,” he continued. Donetsk governor, Vadym Filashkin, also condemned the Russian strike, describing it as “pure terrorism,” despite the Kyiv Independent calling it a sort of military operation.

On Telegram, Filashkin shared a statement as graphic images of the brutal attack quickly circulated via social media. Following the strike, Zelenskyy called for more decisive measures. He has made direct appeals for aid to the United States, Europe, and the G-20.

The White House has yet to respond to his plea or the Russian strike. Since Donald Trump‘s second term began, his administration has stressed that resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a key objective. The President also engaged in extensive discussions regarding a peace deal with both Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin of the Kremlin.

During last month’s Alaska summit, when Trump met with the Russian President, there were high hopes for a ceasefire agreement. However, the summit ended without one, and the leaders claimed that they had made some progress.

Horrendous Russian strike today on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. A glide bomb hit civilians as they were collecting pensions. As of now, at least 24 killed, 19 wounded. Russia continues killings, and itʼs terrifying that there is still no strong global response to it. pic.twitter.com/I1cIPoz2wO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 9, 2025

Zelenskyy criticized the meeting, later lamenting to ABC’s Martha Raddatz, “It’s a pity that Ukraine was not there, because I think President Trump gave Putin what he wanted.” His criticism comes from a theory that the U.S. President has been favoring his Russian counterpart, while cornering Ukraine at a time when the country needs extensive global backing.

Although during his election campaign, Donald Trump claimed that he would end the war, his cordial relationship with Putin seems to be a big hindrance to reaching that peace deal. At the same time, it might undermine Western solidarity, which is important for the existence of Zelenskyy’s country.

Delayed economic effects do not work – Russia proves this every time with new strikes. Today’s killing of Ukrainians in Yarova – ordinary civilians, elderly people simply waiting for their pensions – is a crime from any perspective. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 9, 2025

Earlier this year, when the Ukrainian President met with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House, things got heated. Zelensky left without signing the mineral deal, which was a crucial part of the peace negotiation. Following that, the US briefly suspended military and intelligence aid to Ukraine. However, later, Trump changed his position after the two nations managed to reach a ceasefire agreement.