Russell Brand Reveals The Weird Reason Why He Left Diddy’s Party Early: "Not Qualified to..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Russell Brand recently opened up about a surreal experience attending one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' iconic white parties and recounted how he decided to leave early. The comedian, who was married to Katy Perry at the time, described the event as a moment of reckoning. He shared his story in a now-viral TikTok clip. He said, "Thank you heavenly Father for being there with me even at the moments in my life where I felt most vulnerable and exposed.”

Russell Brand talks in his latest YouTube video. (Image Source: YouTube | @RussellBrand)

Brand, famous for his sharp wit and unconventional humor, admitted he left the party around '6 or 7 o'clock,' citing an inner conflict. Brand recalled, "[I'm] pretty glad I did actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection with God. And denied that connection to God, all sorts of ridiculous choices," as reported by Indy100.

He further added, "Thankfully, one of those choices was not hanging out at a Diddy party. Frankly, I went home and had my own little Diddy party." He assured that his bash was "above board and legit [and] at points, quite boring." His decision to step away, he implied, was influenced by the realization that staying would have been contrary to his values and spiritual journey. Brand’s recollections didn’t stop at the party. He also delved into his interactions with Diddy during their time working on the 2010 movie Get Him to the Greek. Brand described the music mogul as an intense and powerful figure whose influence was hard to resist.

I went to a Diddy party - I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund. pic.twitter.com/ZRur64nTjB — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) December 3, 2024

He recalled, “Say that you don’t want to do something, and Diddy does want you to do it—it’s really hard to not do that thing. You still do it because you think, ‘Ahh, don’t upset him.’ Brand explained, "He’s an influential person. Diddy is new to me, right? He looked after me, he took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas. He’s a very intense man because — I think he comes from nothing, and now he’s very, very powerful. People that do stuff like that, they’re intense.”

Brand continued, “He may ask you for loads of favors and you can’t say no to him. That’s my worry…pressure. I don’t want to be anybody’s b—h. I work too hard in life, not even Diddy’s b—h.” Diddy’s legendary parties, once synonymous with opulence, have since taken on a darker reputation. Recent charges against the music mogul include sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors claim that these gatherings often involved nonconsensual acts, heavy drug use, and covert videography, as noted by Page Six.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).