Reporter Who Quietly Snuck Into a Diddy Party Using a Fake Name Reveals Everything He Saw

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Former reporter, Chris Harris— who managed to sneak into one of Diddy’s infamous parties in 1999, once shared details about what he witnessed. Harris mingled with A-list celebrities such as Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes at the rapper’s extravagant mansion. He used a fake name from the guest list to gain entry. As he marveled at the wild atmosphere— topless women in the pool and champagne flowing freely— he stated that he didn’t witness any of the more salacious activities that Diddy has been accused of in recent lawsuits. Harris noted, "The air smelled like Willie Nelson’s tour bus. Naked and topless women filled the swimming pool, and models handed out champagne. The food line was agonizingly slow but worth it. I’ve yet to find a better-tasting hot dog," as reported by Indy100.

Damn, diddy's freak-out party was attended by high-profile celebrities, athletes, politicians, and sponsored by some of the biggest names in the industry with Sex workers, Drugs, and underage girls 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️💔💔💔💔

Hidden cameras were found in every room of Diddy’s homes and… pic.twitter.com/gvRl3nQRaA — williams kehinde (@keksgatsteeze) March 27, 2024

However, celebrity photographer, Selma Fonseca, who attended 20 to 30 of Diddy’s parties throughout her career, provided a deeper glimpse into the decadent atmosphere the rapper curated for his guests. Fonseca revealed, “I mean, all his parties were incredible— the best food, music, drinks, entertainers, people with fire. It was like a mini-circus. LeBron James said, ‘There’s no party like a Diddy party.’ There was a lot of champagne going around and everything else. You could have whatever you wanted.” Fonseca also claimed that there was a free flow of ecstasy pills. Additionally, she revealed that children of celebrities stayed only for the early part of the night.

'Alleged' Diddy victim claims to have been r@ped, had a knife fight, and was sh⁰t at...then came back to SPEND THE NIGHT⁉️ Not Making this up👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KMupEJodNR — Unapologetic MagaMan (@unapologetic_47) October 16, 2024

When the children were sent home, the vibe allegedly took a sharp turn toward something much darker. However, Fonseca emphasized she didn’t see any illegal activities or ‘freak-offs.’ “I never saw anything out of the ordinary, only that the performers were very sexual and very sexy all the time. Geishas were walking around. There were women in very skimpy outfits walking around…I’ve seen naked people at his parties…I don’t know if freak-offs were happening. But anywhere there are rich and famous people, there are sex workers around…” as noted by the New York Post.

🔥BREAKING🔥



MUST WATCH! An Interview just dropped of a Diddy Freak Off party attendee describing in detail what it was like and what they do there! 🤯



"...It was like selling your soul at that house. I'm traumatized."



I'm sharing the full video on 𝕏 because this may be… pic.twitter.com/Jqe6K4hWcq — Sadie Supa Doge (@SadieSupaDoge) October 12, 2024

She also shared a particularly unnerving incident from 2006, when Diddy himself requested to inspect her camera after she captured pictures of him with an unknown woman. Though he returned her camera without deleting any images, the experience left Fonseca on the edge. Diddy is accused of running a criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking, forced labor, and other serious offenses.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart Morton/WireImage for MAC Cosmetics

While his lawyers have vehemently denied the charges, insisting that Diddy will fight to clear his name, the stories from people like Harris and Fonseca only fuel the public’s curiosity about what really happened behind the scenes. His lawyers bluntly stated, "He [Diddy] cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).