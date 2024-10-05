Former Go-Go Dancer Names A-Listers in Attendance at Diddy's Parties Including Diana Ross and Trump

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The entertainment industry loved Sean 'Diddy' Combs' opulent parties, which attracted a star-studded guest list. Pictures of Combs and top celebrities having a good time at parties frequently broke the internet. Several celebrities have also openly shared some incidents of party nights spent with the rapper during interviews and public events. In a new development, former go-go dancer Adria Sheri English mentioned seeing Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, and Reverend Al Sharpton at Combs' events.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez

As reported by the Daily Mail, English began her career as a go-go dancer at Combs' private parties in 2004. She reached out to him via one of his aides. She said, "I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names. I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual." She named several Hollywood stars whom she saw at the parties. English said, "I saw Busta Rhymes there. I saw Ja Rule there. I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage. I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there."

A go-go dancer who was ‘pimped out’ at Diddy’s freak-offs reveals Donald Trump was there. “The encounters, she claimed, would take place in separate rooms away from the main party, where she recalled seeing Donald Trump.” — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) October 4, 2024

The popular people have been spotted at Diddy’s parties earlier, but they are not linked to the alleged sex trafficking. English mentioned that while she couldn’t name anyone, she did have physical interactions with some of Combs' celebrity guests which also included the ex-president. She said, "He would send them in a room with me or another sex worker, record it, and then hold that over that celebrity or that influential person's head and then basically use me. It was like high-class temping if you will." The dancer stated she was offered $500 for every performance and took the job because the music mogul promised to help boost her entertainment career.

They said Rev Al Sharpton was at the freak offs too. 🥲 — India (@Amarahskye_) October 4, 2024

According to Radar Online, English also said that Combs proposed something to her ex-boyfriend in 2004 while they were at Bad Boy Studios in New York City. She said, "Ten minutes, maybe less, go by and all of a sudden, the door swings open, and my ex is yelling: 'F*k that, fk that.' And then he comes storming out, and I'm like, 'What's going on?'" She added, " He said: 'That n*a tried to ask me to suck his d**k.' And I said, 'Who tried to ask you to suck the d**k? And he goes — we were calling him Puffy back then — he goes, 'Man, Puffy, he asked me to suck his d*k.' And I was like, 'What?!' He was really offended," she continued.

English eventually quit working for Combs in 2009 and moved to California. She is now determined to speak up against Combs. She said, "When we win, I hope to start a foundation and or a nonprofit that specifically focuses on sex trafficking victims, families, and friends affected by it." Yet according to a representative for the rapper, English's fraudulent claims led to her being dropped by both of her attorneys. The person said, "Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)