Tiktok Video Claims FBI Raided Oprah's Home After Diddy's Arrest. But, Here's the Truth

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

A TikTok video by @frazierpollard, who also goes by the name Mr. P The Final Boss, went viral on September 30, 2024, that claimed the FBI raided Oprah Winfrey's home in the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest in sex trafficking allegations. The post in question was captioned, "Oprah Winfrey, FBI Issues Arrest Warrant. A Raid On Her Home." However, predictably, the claim was proved to be fake since no such proof existed, and nowhere in the press did it say that an arrest warrant had been issued to raid her house as part of the investigation of her involvement in Diddy's crimes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

The TikTok video amassed intense traction within 24 hours with more than 155, 200 reactions, 16,400 comments, and 48,900 shares across the platform. Apparently, the rumor about Winfrey's house raid first emerged back in 2020. A conspiracy theory made the talk show host X's top trending topic over claims that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she, along with other A-list celebrities and politicians, had been arrested for sex trafficking, as per CNN. The social media post alleged that the likes of Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, the Gateses, and the Clintons were under house arrest for the crime.

Several users online began circulating the theory without fact-checking, and it spread like wildfire across platforms like X, Facebook, and YouTube. A now-deleted video that racked up more than 14 million views blew the claims out of proportion and dragged some of the most prominent names in the sex trafficking scandal. However, despite that, all claims proved to be baseless, as per USA Today.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

After being made aware of the speculations, Winfrey took to her X handle and clarified, "Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It's NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody."

Anyone who in any way, shape, form or fashion participated in this premeditated and intentionally cruel and calculated disinformation campaign against @Oprah must take a long look at his/herself in mirror.



Ask yourself who am I to behave in such an inhuman and reckless manner? — Michele Dotson | #ProDemocracy American 🇺🇸 (@michelesgreenbk) March 18, 2020

More people came out to defend their side like Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who blamed AI and faceless trolls for spreading a baseless claim, "Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others. Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this."

BREAKING: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been arrested — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 17, 2024

The 2020 claims could now be linked to Diddy's September 16 arrest in serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. The disgraced music mogul, who's vehemently denying all allegations against him, is facing fresh accusations almost every day as more people are coming forward to share their instances of being abused by Diddy and his associates.

The rapper partied with almost every famous face from the media, and entertainment industry, including politicians. However, since Diddy is now behind bars, experts say that he 'used' these people to hide his immoral acts in plain hindsight. A source told Daily Mail, "I know there are people who partied with him who are now utterly ashamed. They were used."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.