Royal Expert Urges Harry to Make One Move to Fix Relationship With William: "How Can You Forgive...'

The tense relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has long been the center of interest for the common public. A royal expert now suggests that a reconciliation between the royal brothers will be rather unlikely — until Harry acknowledges the harm he has caused. Journalist and royal commentator Lee Cohen (from the U.S.) noted that William's lack of communication with his brother could be fueled by the fact that Harry has not yet taken responsibility for the 'harm' his shocking disclosures in interviews, documentaries, and his book Spare caused.

As reported by GB News, Cohen said, "He must acknowledge the harm he caused. But how can you forgive a brother who defames your wife and your father?" Cohen stressed the fact that Harry's decisions will determine whether or not the brothers' relationship can be mended. However, the expert still had some doubts. As reported by the Daily Express, he pointed out, "William refuses to communicate with Harry and who can blame him? How could trust ever be reasonably restored?"

The serious tension between the brothers was once again at the fore this summer, with reports suggesting they didn’t exchange a single word when they met at their uncle's funeral. As such, a different royal expert Jennie Bond also said, "I don't think Harry has burned all his bridges with the British public. There's something about Harry that remains quite charming and engaging." However, she added, "His many attacks on his family will never be forgotten… but perhaps they can eventually be forgiven, by enough people, anyway to make him welcome here."

A different report claims that Harry is attempting to take a step to strengthen his relationship with his brother. Harry's plan to mend things up with William includes trying to reestablish his friendship with Victoria and David Beckham, as reported by Geo. A source revealed that Harry was aware of the importance of David's bond with William and wanted to get back in touch with the footballer in a last-ditch attempt to reconnect with his brother.

However, as per another report by the Daily Express, Harry's wife Meghan Markle did not care much about what the Beckhams would have to say. "Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris," claimed a source. "As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval."

Meanwhile, a close friend of William and Kate Middleton disclosed last month that the senior working royals don't have any plans to reconcile with Harry and Markle. William supposedly feels that Harry's memoir crossed a line that can't be reversed, and Middleton's cancer diagnosis also caused a complete change in William's priorities. His royal responsibilities now stand secondary to looking after his wife and family. As reported by The Daily Beast, the person said, "There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority.” Amid all this, though, last month, William and Middleton also wished Harris on his birthday; they also shared a message sent by King Charles for Harry's birthday.