Prince William Ready to ‘Block’ Prince Harry From Taking Over Royal Responsibilites

Prince William has been juggling his royal responsibilities with two significant health problems in the royal family. Taking care of his wife Kate Middleton during her recuperation from stomach surgery has been his top priority. In light of their father, King Charles III's cancer news, the Prince of Wales does not wish to have another confrontation with his brother, Prince Harry. He insists that the Duke will not be given any temporary royal duties while he is away.

As per The UK Express, a source revealed that Prince William does not have the 'bandwidth' to deal with his younger brother right now, "There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed. Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."

“What he wants to see is a level of trust that they can believe that anything Harry does doesn't, six months later, turn up in a documentary.”



Prince William will “not be rushing to make a rapprochement” with Prince Harry, says TalkTV's @RupertBell.@CalumAM | #TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/ci1rxgc2i1 — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) February 17, 2024

As per The UK Mirror, the heir to the throne believes his estranged brother hasn't changed, and "is absolutely and categorically clear that he would not allow Harry to return." The source further added: "He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now." William thinks that "nothing has changed" with Harry, as it has been claimed. The Prince of Wales also believes that Sussexes cannot be trusted, a source said, "He would be the one to take on more duties himself if needed while it is understood he believes Harry and his wife Meghan “cannot be trusted”.

'He abandoned the working royal rota, slagged off his family, it would be a bit difficult to bring him back!'



Nigel Nelson and Camilla Tominey look at reports that Prince William will not allow Prince Harry back into the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/xCpW4UNWmj — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 18, 2024

As per The UK Mirror, when the Sussexes left the Royal Family in 2020 to pursue "financial freedom," Queen Elizabeth II turned down their request to play a hybrid role in the royal family. They proposed doing certain tasks for the monarchy in exchange for being permitted to follow their business endeavors. They were permitted to leave the Royal Family under the terms of the deal that was struck, but they were not permitted to pose as their royal highnesses or use their royal connections for financial advantage.

A source from the Duke's side had confirmed: “Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties. In his view, it wouldn’t be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working. With the King’s illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered.”

'Prince William's attitude towards his younger brother is hardening rather than softening'



Michael Cole says 'there's no possibility at all' of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal Family as his relationship with King Charles & Prince William has become 'appalling'. pic.twitter.com/ihgvFmiJ51 — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) February 15, 2024

Prince Harry recently claimed he would be seeing his ailing father and maybe some other relatives soon. He also talked about how great his life is, in America and mentioned that he has thought about getting US citizenship. However, to take the oath of allegiance, he would have to give up his titles and his allegiance to the King and Britain.