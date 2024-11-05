Royal Expert Says Harry and Meghan Should Have a 'Backup Plan' If Trump Kicks Them Out of US

A royal commentator has suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have a 'backup plan' in place if former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump wins the upcoming US presidential election and takes steps to have the Duke of Sussex removed from the country. The speculation follows ongoing discussions about Harry’s US visa status after he openly admitted to using substances in his infamous 2023 memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024, in Cartagena, Colombia. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Eric Charbonneau)

Discussing the impact of Trump's presidency, royal expert Hugo Vickers told the Daily Express UK, "I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said, ‘Right, I am sending Prince Harry out of this country.'" "And the reasons that he would use would be the drug issue because Prince Harry has admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine, magic mushrooms – and may not have filled that in on his visa form," he opined in The Sun interview. He also suggested the Sussexes could already be preparing for this, adding, "It makes perfect sense that they should have a backup plan."

‘Prince Harry should be very worried if Trump ends up in the White House.’



Dan Wootton says Prince Harry could find himself on ‘the first plane out’ of the US should Trump return to power after the US government denied a request to release the Duke’s immigration documents. pic.twitter.com/VJWtEjaW3Q — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 15, 2023

Reports indicate that Harry and Markle recently purchased a property in Portugal, where they could potentially relocate if Trump’s return to office jeopardizes Harry’s stay in the US. The property is situated near the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, where Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have also settled, as per the New York Post.

The issue surrounding Harry’s visa first gained traction after the Washington-based think tank, Heritage Foundation, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Irish Star. The group seeks to access Harry’s records, citing 'immense public interest' in determining whether Harry received any special treatment in the visa process.

Meanwhile, Markle, an American citizen, would retain her right to live in the U.S. Addressing the same, Vickers argued, "Meghan is very US-based and [Harry being kicked out] would be a problem for them. Because she presumably wouldn't be necessarily booted out. She would at least keep a base in America, because that is where she operates more." While American law often restricts visa approvals based on past substance use, Judge Carl Nichols recently ruled that “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke’s immigration records,” and dismissed the case.

Trump says Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use. pic.twitter.com/cuesz7v0KY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2024

However, it is important to note that Trump, previously, hinted that he wouldn’t 'protect' Prince Harry; a stance that his son, Eric, shared by openly criticizing the Sussexes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained politically neutral as the November election approaches. Vickers concluded, “I think it is very wise to take all the possibilities into account. With their recent property purchase, it appears they are prepared if the U.S. becomes untenable for Harry.”