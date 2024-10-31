Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's One Decision Made Princess Eugenie 'Furious' on Her Wedding Day

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2018 wedding wasn't without royal drama. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to share the news that they were expecting their first child during the family get-together, and ended up stealing the spotlight on the couple's happy day. Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, claimed that 'many wondered' why Markle chose to do the reveal on the 'bride's big day.' Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett also in their work, Royals at War, disclosed that the timing of the announcement created considerable discord. "Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," the authors penned.

Prince Harry confirms in Spare that the story about him and Meghan Markle telling guests that they were pregnant with their first child at Princess Eugenie's wedding... was TRUE.



At the time, Meghan left her coat unbuttoned, starting the rumor. They confirmed it 3 days later. pic.twitter.com/ooiEy9plLr — A. (@ScandalousMedia) January 7, 2023

They added, "This was a huge social blunder, even if you were not a royal...stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah." Prince Harry presented an alternative account of what happened in his memoir, Spare. He argued that the announcement came about spontaneously due to the family having gathered together. "The various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news," Harry wrote. He recounted sharing the news with his father, King Charles III, in his study before the drinks reception. Charles was allegedly 'delighted' to find out that "he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time," Harry penned, as per the Daily Mail.

When it came to his brother Prince William, the heir apparent demanded that Harry and Meghan Markle notify his wife Kate Middleton right away after the cocktail reception in St. George's Hall. "We whispered the news, and Willy smiled," Harry recalled. "Kate also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped — as I'd wished."

Eugiene's wedding drew many celebs and nobility, notably Robbie Williams, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, and Naomi Campbell. Brooksbank, the groom, moved everyone with his heartfelt speech for Eugenie.

At the time, speculation about Markle's pregnancy had already begun as she sported a wide-fitting Givenchy coat and Harry was observed repeatedly rubbing her lower back. The official announcement dropped three days later, on October 15, 2018, when the Sussexes touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet children as she attends the Commonwealth Day Service on March 09, 2020, in London, England. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

Despite the conflict, reports suggest that Eugiene serves as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the royal family since the Sussexes stepped down from their senior roles and moved to the US. A family friend, Dr. Anthony Wallersteiner told Hello! magazine, "I think for Harry, Eugenie is his go-to royal...Eugenie acts as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the family, which is really useful to have."