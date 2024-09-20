Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Major Decision About the US Election After Past Trump Controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped into the world of US politics. The Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit by the Sussexes, has recently marked National Voter Registration Day to encourage Americans to register to vote. The organization explained that their team "came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower communities." They detailed how staff members wrote personalized letters to unregistered voters on their website, urging them to take the 'crucial' step of registering themselves.

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to play huge role in US election in major new campaign and have launched a campaign to fight against election misinformation in their latest move in the world of politics.’ Since Prince Harry’s VISA status is questionable at best it’s an… pic.twitter.com/xUbIclcdeX — Mystifeyed👁 (@Mystifeye) April 11, 2024

The foundation detailed why it is so important to vote and how it is beneficial for an individual. "Voting is not just a right; it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement—no matter one's political party— is at the heart of a more just and equitable world." The move comes as the 2024 US presidential election approaches. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are competing head-to-head. Harry and Markle have chosen to remain publicly neutral in this matter this time around, learning from the 2020 elections, The Telegraph reported.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said “make sure to vote and don’t listen to hate speech” and the Republicans said How dare you attack our campaign strategy😂



Y’all make this couple powerful and then complain that they are powerful pic.twitter.com/2LTzUlYiQ4 — Myra (@SussexPrincess) October 9, 2020

Previously, they drew criticism and accusations of violating the terms of their agreement with the Royal Family. The couple appeared in a video message urging Americans to "vote against hate speech" in 2020. Many interpreted their remarks as an endorsement of Joe Biden over Trump, despite them being smart not to mention any candidate by name. Some claimed it breached the Sandringham Summit agreement that was made when the couple stepped down from royal duties. The summit was a meeting of Prince Harry, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, and senior royal advisers to decide whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to serve as full-time royals.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Royal aides at the time opined that their remarks left the Royal Family "wringing their hands." One source said, "The feeling is it's a violation of the agreement." The couple's history with US politics extends beyond voting initiatives. Markle has been rumored to have political ambitions of her own. She personally called US senators to advocate for paid parental leave in 2021. She also collaborated with feminist Gloria Steinem to encourage voting during the previous election.

Steinem revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood, "She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters." She stated that Markle was 'so excited' to see Harris running for vice president. Harry and Markle's current approach appears more measured. Their foundation's statement carefully avoids partisan language and focuses on the broader importance of voting. "Together, let's make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America's future," it reads, as per The Mirror.