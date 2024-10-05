When Sara Haines of ‘The View’ Revealed She ‘Had to Hide’ Donald Trump’s Presidency From Her Child

Sara Haines, co-host of The View, praised pop star Taylor Swift as an "indisputably great role model," igniting a discussion on the talk show about the role of celebrities in politics. The conversation revolved around Swift’s capability to mobilize young voters and the perceived contrast between her and former President Donald Trump. The hosts emphasized Swift’s endorsement of President Biden in 2020 and her substantial social media following, known to impact voter registrations.

Sunny Hostin emphasized, "They should be a little afraid of Taylor Swift, I’m sorry. She endorsed Biden in 2020. She’s got, I think you told me this, 279 million followers on Instagram. A single post of hers last year led to 35,000 new voter registrations, guess where? This is good — Texas."

While co-host Whoopi Goldberg supported the significance of promoting voter turnout. "Anytime and anywhere you can get people to come out and vote, it is your right. It is your right. It is your right as an American. Why would they say don’t—" she remarked. Haines shifted the conversation, indicating that the American right might be wary of increased voter participation due to concerns about losing elections.

As per Fox News, Joy Behar added to the conversation asserting, "Because the more people — the more people vote, the less the right-wing wins in this country." Haines exclaimed, "They haven’t won the popular vote since 2000 or 2004 — I don’t know. It’s been a long time, so they don’t want more voters.

She further added, “I think the bigger thing here that they’re missing — as a parent of young kids, I want people that my kids can watch. Taylor Swift is undisputably a great role model. She’s a woman that when you watch her music, all the things, my child can watch them." Adding a humorous note, Behar mentioned that she hides the news even from her husband.

As per the sources of Mirror, Haines revealed, "Do you know what my child can’t watch? News. When you turn it on, I literally had to hide news for four years while Donald Trump was in, because as they’re learning what a President of the United States is, I didn’t want to say, ‘Yeah, and that’s him right there.’ So, I couldn’t even announce the president until Biden and Vice President Harris won. That’s a role model, and that’s what the Republicans should be focusing on."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Haines' perspective sheds light on the impact celebrities can have on parenting decisions and the desire for positive role models in the public eye, especially for younger audiences. Haines' revelation about hiding news from her children during the Trump presidency underscores the broader debate about media consumption and its impact on children's perceptions.

This article was originally published on 02.03.23

