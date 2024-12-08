Royal Expert Reveals The One Thing That Helped Kate Middleton Through Her Cancer Battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been through a lot this year. At just 42, she had to battle against cancer. Royal expert Christopher Anderson acknowledged the strength the Princess displayed and explained the secret to Middleton's recovery— a sense of normality. Middleton drew comfort from family life amidst the uncertainty and grueling treatment.

"Since Kate's cancer diagnosis, the children have been more sensitive to their mother's needs for a little more peace and quiet than usual," Anderson said. The one thing that remained constant was the family routine amid all the chaos. Their perfectly calendered lifestyle actually brought peace to Middleton. The school runs, after-class activities, birthday parties, and play dates continued as they used to before. Prince William was also a pillar of strength, never leaving her side. Earlier this year, he spoke candidly about how 2024 has tested him emotionally. While speaking in Cape Town, he described this period of his life as 'brutal'. However, he shared that he was incredibly proud of not just Middleton's resilience but also of his father, King Charles III, who too was diagnosed with the same this year, as per The Express.

Prince William is opening up about his tough year after Kate Middleton and King Charles’ were diagnosed with cancer. pic.twitter.com/9ZsVRJHgYb — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 8, 2024

In September, Middleton released an emotional video, sharing that she was almost finished with chemotherapy treatment. She also revealed her plans for a gradual return to royal duties, and she did just that with Trooping of Colour this year. Her priorities remained intact— her health and being a good mother to her children. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus," she said.

A vision in white! The Princess of Wales is dazzling as she attends Trooping the Colour - and gives a touching nod to Prince Louis with her jewellery https://t.co/D13H6UsS4X pic.twitter.com/Ptt5A25GOp — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) June 15, 2024

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed, as per InStyle. Meanwhile, royal biographer Robert Hardman in his work Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, also disclosed that Middleton became 'more interested in questions of faith' during her trying times, finding comfort in spirituality. Rumor has it William too has become invested in the same.

Middleton was also surrounded by her parents, Michael and Carole, who helped by being there for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, making sure they felt secure and loved. Additionally, when Middleton, was spotted publicly for the first time after undergoing surgery and hospitalization, the person by her side was her mother. In the video message announcing her diagnosis, the Princess was also seen playing cards with her parents, William, and their three children. Her brother James also penned on Instagram, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too." Middleton will be seen in public again at her annual Christmas carol service on Friday, December 6.