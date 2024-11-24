'Misogynistic' Kanye West Slammed for Taking 9-Year-Old Daughter North to His NSFW Birthday Party

When Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday with a lavish party, it sparked considerable controversy. As per XXL Magazine, the event featured a practice known as nyotaimori, or body sushi, where unclothed women serve sushi off their bodies. This Japanese tradition has made its way into Western parties, but Ye's extravagant interpretation garnered much attention. Notably, Ye's 9-year-old daughter, North West, was also present at the event, raising questions about the appropriateness of such an arrangement.

Nyotaimori is an ancient Japanese practice in which sushi is presented on an unclothed woman's body. In Western culture, it is often associated with bachelor parties or tourist attractions. While controversial, it has gained popularity in some circles for its shock value and unique experience. However, the rapper's inclusion of nyotaimori at his birthday party where his daughter was present took the concept to an extreme level, drawing criticism and fascination from the public.

The pictures from Kanye's birthday celebration quickly circulated on social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from netizens. Critics argued that the practice objectifies women and perpetuates misogynistic ideals. They also questioned the sanitary aspects of serving food off of human bodies, expressing concern about potential health risks. Many also condemned the attendees for documenting the event and seemingly not being respectful of the female participants and their privacy.

Netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with a range of reactions to West's party. Some users expressed their disgust, labeling the practice as problematic and disrespectful. Others called for West to seek therapy, considering the event's controversial nature. One user wrote, "He wasn't moved by the fact that North West was in attendance." Another commented, "This is misogynistic on so many levels." Someone also made a comparison to a scene from the movie Sex and the City, where Samantha indulged in something similar.

Despite the controversy surrounding the party, there were glimpses of family bonding moments during the celebration. In a video, Kanye was seen rapping while North operated the camera, capturing their interactions. Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, stood nearby, supporting and observing the heartwarming scene. Despite the myriad reports and rumors about the dynamic between Kanye's kids and his new wife, such instances indicate a growing connection between the family members and showcase a more private side of their lives, which is rarely seen by the public.

Kanye's 46th birthday party was an extravagant affair that captivated guests and fans alike. From the star-studded guest list to the visually stunning decor, the celebration exuded Ye's unique artistic vision and larger-than-life personality. By combining music, fashion, and immersive experiences, the event showcased Kanye's enduring legacy as an influential figure in the entertainment industry. As the celebration ended, it left attendees and fans eagerly anticipating what creative endeavors West would embark upon next.

