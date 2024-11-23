Taylor Swift's Fans Concerned as Travis Kelce’s Mom Revealed He Used to 'Yell' at Her

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't been shy about showing off their love for one another, and fans can see that their romance is very real. However, the singer has received many warnings over the athlete from both her friends and well-wishers.

Fans once raised questions about a statement Donna Kelce, Travis' mom made in an interview with People magazine about what has, over the years, managed to keep her family together despite her boys' demanding schedules as professional NFL players. "We're very, very small. We're tight-knit," Donna shared about her family. "We stay together and try to help each other as much as we can."

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt)

Breaking down her family tree, the mother of two said that her brother and her husband's sister were without kids. Donna explained that it was 'just the two boys' as a result, and she acknowledges that "growing up, they used to yell at me because they didn't have any cousins to play with on Christmas." Even though Donna's comments were innocent and Travis was just a child, some Swifties grew wary of Travis. Travis and Swift also reportedly got into a fight over Christmas, as per Life & Style. According to an exclusive insider who spoke with the magazine, Travis' attitude really soured the celebrations and resulted in his first argument with his then five-month partner.

“The game pretty much ruined Taylor and Travis’ holidays,” says the source. “Travis wasn’t himself for days after. He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight. He apologized after but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

Cracks appeared in the couple's fairytale romance for the first time. According to the insider, Taylor, at the time, realized the hurdles that come with dating a high-profile athlete. The Karma singer sought guidance from her new BFF and fellow WAG, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Travis' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. “This is all very new for Taylor,” the source said, adding, “Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn’t easy.”

Before Travis' New Year's Day game (which the Chiefs won, after which he and Taylor were seen kissing at a party as the clock struck midnight), the source said that the singer was a 'nervous wreck' and was even thinking about shortening her holiday vacation. “The idea of Travis losing again and having it ruin their New Year’s was so stressful.

Trouble also built up for the famous duo because of the athlete's family. “Taylor hasn’t had the best reception from Jason and his wife,” the source revealed, touching upon the alleged conflict between Taylor and Kylie Kelce. Kylie remarked in a late 2023 interview that being in the spotlight was not particularly her 'cup of tea,' which some took as a jab at Taylor, who too took it personally.

This article originally appeared 10 months ago.