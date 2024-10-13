Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Has Finally Realized Meghan Markle is 'Toxic' for His Brand Image

Prince Harry's recent solo appearances raised eyebrows since his wife Meghan Markle always accompanied him to events and charity work. But, lately, the Duchess of Sussex was nowhere to be found. So, for those seeking answers, a royal expert and To Di For podcast host Kinsey Schofield weighed in and said the Duke has finally realized that his wife is "toxic."

Schofield appeared on The Rita Panahi Show for Sky News Australia, where the host asked her about Markle's recent solo appearance at LA's Children's Hospital Gala and why Harry has not been seen alongside his wife for weeks. "What do you think is going on there and why are they doing these engagements separately in different countries?"

Before responding to the question, Schofield noted, "We just found out that he [Harry] was in South Africa and that he has extended his stay without Meghan for a couple of more days. So the story keeps getting juicier." As for what's going on, the royal podcaster said, "Prince Harry realizes that she is toxic for the brand he had established before he married her."

Meanwhile, a PR strategist, Mark Borkowski, said it's not rocket science to figure out "something is going on" between the exiled royals. He's been closely observing the couple and said that the "separation" of their lives, mostly work-related, has been happening for quite some time now, adding that their approaches also seem to be going in opposite directions. "She [Meghan] has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play. He [Harry] seems to be going back to basics," as per Express.

Furthermore, Borkowski said that the couple who previously believed in their 'star power,' realized that it failed so "they had to change the narrative. They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff. It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."

The 40-year-old's lone endeavors included his New York trip where he took part in several events- a panel at the Clinton Global Initiative as well as a guest appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, WellChild Awards in London, and a few more outings. While Markle was noticeably absent from these events, she showed up at a Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024.

Due to the couple's separate engagements, some people are speculating about a potential rift while others are calling it a strategic move. A celeb branding and marketing expert, Doug Eldridge, told Fox News Digital, "Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive," per New York Post.

"For the time being, Harry can be seen like the charming guy he was always thought of, while Megan is free to brand her forthcoming line of goods," explained Eldridge, adding, "In the long run, I don't know if this will be beneficial for their partnership, but in the short term, it could be productive for their public relations battles."