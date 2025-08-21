Rosie O’Donnell Slams Trump’s America And Talks About The Safety Of Her Child In Ireland

Rosie O’Donnell has long been open about her disdain for Donald Trump, and now she’s revealed just how much his presidency has altered her life. The comedian and actress recently posted a nearly ten-minute video on TikTok, where she reflected on her clash with the former president, her choice to relocate to Ireland, and her concerns for her family’s safety under the current administration.

Speaking to her followers, O’Donnell recalled her years-long feud with Trump and explained why she continues to be vocal about her views. “I knew he’d come after me in his own way because I won’t shut up,” the Sleepless in Seattle star said. “Nbody should we can’t.. ‘Well, why go to Ireland if you’re just gonna keep talking about him,’ well ‘cause I’m safe here, and my kid is safe here.”

The 62-year-old entertainer emphasized that her chief concern was protecting her youngest child. “A nonbinary, autistic kid is safe in Ireland. Not so much in the United States now with all the cuts to special-ed, and all the cuts to the Department of Education, and all this hatred toward trans and nonbinary individuals,” O’Donnell explained.

O’Donnell did not mince words when it came to critiquing Trump. She dismissed him as an “evil man” before moving on to speak about broader issues in her video.

Her move to Ireland earlier this year marked her second time leaving the U.S. because of Trump’s leadership, she also relocated temporarily when Trump was first elected in 2016. In a previously shared social media video, O’Donnell explained her decision, noting the challenges of raising her family in the polarized political climate.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back… I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are.”

The comedian acknowledged that the choice to move overseas was not easy, but it came out of necessity. “Sorry for those of you who were worried and who missed me. I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through,” she said. While her younger daughter made the move with her, O’Donnell’s four adult children have remained in the U.S.

Despite the upheaval, Rosie shared that life in Ireland has brought her stability and healing. “It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

Still, the former talk show host admitted that keeping up with the state of global politics has been painful. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know,” she reflected.

O’Donnell’s statements and decisions show that the personal and the political remain deeply connected. While she does despise Trump, her move was not only fueled by her hatred for the administration. Rather she wanted the best for her kids and that is why she left. For now, Ireland offers her the security and acceptance she feels America cannot provide.