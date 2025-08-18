Rosie O’Donnell Warns Trump ‘Is Not Going to Allow Elections’

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell is sounding the alarm bells, and not in a whisper. The 63‑year‑old former talk show host isn’t holding back, warning that Donald Trump is gearing up to ditch democracy altogether. In a TikTok video that’s got everyone talking, she delivered a stark and chilling prediction: Trump “is not going to allow the elections”.

O’Donnell didn’t hold punches. She blasted Trump’s alarming behavior, from his mysterious summit in Alaska with Vladimir Putin to the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, DC. “That Putin‑Trump meeting in Alaska, what the hell was that? Really disturbing on so many levels,” she fumed.

“What’s happening in Washington DC, him declaring martial law—these are all really bad signs for America, really bad signs, and I think he’s not going to allow the elections, that’s my prediction. He’s going to write an executive order, he’s going to do something to not allow us to have elections because he tells on himself every time, because he’s not an intelligent man.”

O’Donnell’s fears go beyond loose talk. She pointed to Trump’s campaign promises, recalling how during the last election he urged, “Vote for me this time and you’re never going to have to vote again.” Said O’Donnell, “What do you think he meant by that—think it was just a random mistake? Or think that’s his plan? I think that’s his plan.”

Her warning comes amid an escalating feud with the former president. After O’Donnell announced she’d moved to Ireland, it was “heartbreaking,” she told CNN, explaining that Trump’s re‑election and policies outlined in “Project 2025” made staying in the US unbearable for her and her non‑binary child, Clay. Trump retaliated on Truth Social, threatening to revoke her citizenship and saying she was “not in the best interests of our Great Country”

But O’Donnell, never one to back down, hit back. Her TikTok rant even called out Democrats cozying up to Trump, biting, “And I think it’s overwhelming what he’s able to get away with so far, and all those Republicans, damn them to hell, I can say that right now. They are sycophants who just suck up to him and follow his disastrous, illegal, unconstitutional dictatorship that he’s enforcing on the American people, and thank God for all the people showing up.”

She didn’t stop there. O’Donnell warned that Trump’s threat to deploy troops to major cities like Chicago and Washington to “combat crime” would “not end well,” an ominous prediction she’s not shy to share.

With her unique blend of outrage, fear, and theatrical flair, Rosie O’Donnell’s warning comes loud and clear: she believes American democracy is at risk. And, if her TikTok post is anything to go by, she thinks Trump may be plotting a dark rewrite of the rules, one that sidelines elections altogether. Whether it’s a bold prediction or a canary in the coal mine, only time will tell.