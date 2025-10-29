Rosie O’ Donnell Pleads For Prayers As Her Daughter Chelsea Heads To Prison

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Rosie O’Donnell has asked fans for prayers as her daughter, Chelsea, faces prison time. The comedian shared a photo of Chelsea when she was much younger and shared on Instagram, “My Child Chelsea Belle — before addiction took over her life — I loved her then. I love her now as she faces a scary future. Prayers welcomed.”

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell has been under legal scrutiny for over a year after first being arrested in September 2024. This was quickly followed by two more arrests in October and November of that year for similar charges. Per USA Today, she was initially accused of maintaining a “drug trafficking place,” domestic abuse, the possession of THC, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, child neglect, and an illegally obtained prescription.

Her case drew heavy public attention and personal pain for the family. At the time Rosie commented, “We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around.”

Chelsea was then sentenced to six years probation this year. However, People obtained court documents revealing that her probation had been revoked on October 22.

The facts surrounding this request have been staffed with the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Team and have been deemed sufficient grounds to warrant termination from the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program.

The probation conditions Chelsea violated included staying sober, avoiding known drug users, and not owning a firearm. According to US Weekly, Chelsea was in violation of her probation due to allegations of sexual assault. No further details were revealed except that she had been in custody since September 9.

Rosie told US,”I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

Of course, Rosie’s fans came out in droves after her post. One shared, “I am so sorry, Rosie. Keeping you and your daughter in my prayers. It’s so hard. I lost my brother to addiction. I hope she finds the support she needs.”

Rosie has previously shared that fame is not an easy burden to bear in Hollywood. Per USA Today, she revealed, ” I think it’s hard to be a public person sometimes, and it’s hard for the children of those public people.”

Unfortunately, Chelsea’s children will now bear the brunt of their mother’s decision. For Skylar Rose, Riley, Avery Lynn, and Atlas, the future is uncertain. Especially because Rosie and Chelsea’s relationship seems to be shaky at best.

In January, Chelsea made a statement when she filed to change her last name, Daily Mail reported. Apparently, she wanted to bear the maiden name, Neuens, of her birth mother Deanna Micoley. Chelsea’s decision came after Rosie cut her daughter from her will.

But it seemed as if Rosie was unaffected by Chelsea’s filing. She penned a poem on her Substack with the lines, “I wish I could delete my fame/for her/to make life easier/has been my goal from the beginning/but maybe that is untenable.”

Now, Chelsea’s life is heading in a new direction as she prepares to face time behind prison bars.