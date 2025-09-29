Rosie O’Donnell Gives Donald Trump a Scathing Nickname, Mocks His ‘Fake Tan’ and ‘Life of Lies’

Donald Trump has earned a new nickname. Rosie O’Donnell has given the POTUS a brutal nickname, mocking his usual orange tan. In one of her usual TikTok posts, she criticized the President and his “life of lies.” In her new post, the comedian talked about Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson.

She was discussing Owens being criticized for spreading a theory that Israel was behind Charlie Kirk’s death. Meanwhile, Carlson was accused of making anti-semitic remarks at the late MAGA activist’s memorial. In her video, O’Donnell said, “I don’t know enough about this yet to know what I think. What’s the deal with Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson literally, like, turning their back on the Republican talking points?”

In another video, Rosie O’Donnell mocked Trump’s “fake tan.” Following Jimmy Kimmel’s firing, she branded Trump an “orange monster.” In a new TikTok post, she called out Carlson and Owens for “ignoring the truth,” as “Tangerine Trump wants you to.”

According to the Irish Star, O’Donnell added, “Lies, you can’t make a life of lies because it catches up to you. It catches up to you.” The comedian then pointed out that “people are not stupid.” Rosie warned, “You know, we’ve all been watching our screens for 25 years now. We know, we’ve seen things.”

She then discussed Owens and Carlson’s comments about Charlie Kirk. “They’re talking about it, both of them, and talking about Israel’s involvement, and I don’t know what to make of it,” the talk show host said. “I don’t know what to make of it. Listen, I’ve stayed away from both of them because I’ve heard some of the things that Tucker Carlson has said, but I am of the belief that if we are going to get reunited as a nation, we have to give each other the benefit of the doubt,” O’Donnell said.

The comedian received her followers’ support on her TikTok video. One person wrote, “I wish you would do a podcast.” Another added, “From Portland and we are just fine here it’s crazy. Do we have homeless and mental health issues yes, but war? No it is peaceful. Thank you Rosie we love you.”

A third added, “Rosie, I adore you if I could afford to leave the US and go where you are I would.” One user added, “Very scary times over here in the US Rosie.” Another person added, “Rosie, I adore you if I could afford to leave the US and go where you are I would.”