Rosie O’Donnell Ends Her Tour With a Major Transformation – But Not Without Taking a Swipe at Trump

When it comes to outspoken anti-Trump voices, Rosie O’Donnell checks every box — she’s long been known for her unapologetic criticism of the U.S. President. Recently, however, the talk show host and comedian has captured attention for a different reason — her striking new salt-and-pepper hair transformation. While concluding her Australia tour, the entertainer dropped some behind-the-scenes snapshots, and it is her new look that has done all the talking.

Sitting before her vanity, Rosie’s mid-length salt-and-pepper bob radiated old-school glamour. The assortment of makeup laid in front of her was obvious to the fact that the terrific speaker was planning something extremely brilliant when it came to her new look. She captioned the post as “Backstage in Melbourne #hammerhall”. A few moments later, Rossie again posted some more pictures of herself, this time giving a full peek into her look that had a completely big blowout hairdo, a full face of makeup, a blingy outfit, and her confident facial features, prepping it all set for the big stage moment.

Well indeed, her massive transformation was unmissable, and so did many of her fans drop comments gushing over it. A social media user wrote “Absolutely stunning! Loooove your hair!”, while another one penned “Wow!! Yea Baby !! Standing ovation!! Whoo!! Whoo! U look beautiful, Ro!” Some more fans also expressed how much her on-stage performance entertained them and even congratulated her for bringing such an entertaining number for everyone.

For those unaware, Rosie has been busy touring Australia in recent weeks. However, it did not stop her from taking a few jabs at the U.S. President Donald Trump, who has already been at the receiving end of quite a lot of criticism, all thanks to his new policies of federal shutdown, detention, and deportation of immigrants, among others. Connecting dots with the recently ongoing No Kings protest in New York, Rossie dropped several snaps from what the actual scenario has been on-ground. Sharing them on her social media handle, the comedian skipped writing any caption and let the videos and images do all the talking.

In other news, just a few days back, the American actress locked horns with Donald Trump yet again, this time over the matter of her passport. She responded to a claim that Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked her U.S. passport and had taken away her American citizenship in the process. Reacting to the matter, she had said, “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically, and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

But that’s not all. After Donald Trump commented on the false rumor itself from his Truth Social account, Rossie decided to take matters into her own hands and dropped one tongue-lashing comment on the U.S. President. Through her post on X, the comedian wrote, “This is why I moved to Ireland. He is a dangerous, old, soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy, compassion, and basic humanity. I’m not yours to silence. I never was.”