Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel has asserted that the party will stand firmly behind former President Donald Trump, even if he gets convicted in any of his legal trials. In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, McDaniel emphasized respecting the voters' choice, stating, "Whoever the voters choose is the appropriate nominee, and yes, if they choose Donald Trump."

The backdrop of this declaration is, obviously, Trump's various legal entanglements, with the former President having been indicted four times in recent history. Despite these legal issues and his absence from primary debates, Trump remains a formidable frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, as revealed by HuffPost.

Lindell says if Trump says the word that it’s time for Ronna McDaniel to go, he is willing to take over as RNC Chair. pic.twitter.com/WF8RmALji1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2023

McDaniel defended the party's stance, noting, “The voters are looking at this, and they think there’s a two-tiered system of justice.” She went on, “They don’t believe a lot of the things that are coming out of this, and they’re making these decisions, and that’s reflected in the polls.”

However, not all within the Republican camp share McDaniel's unwavering support for Trump. Following recent GOP losses in key elections, dissatisfaction with McDaniel's leadership has surfaced. Critics, including some of those who are close to Trump, argued that the RNC's lack of support contributed to these defeats.

Mr. Trump, 10/28/23:



“RNC chairwoman who’s done a fantastic job, and a real good friend. She’s fought alongside of us for a long time: Ronna McDaniel.” pic.twitter.com/20DjkCawP8 — Max (@MaxNordau) November 16, 2023

Trump's discontent with McDaniel's leadership is not new, dating back to two years ago when he believed the RNC failed to adequately assist in challenging the 2020 election results. Despite this, McDaniel secured her re-election as RNC chair earlier this year, with Trump expressing his commitment to collaborate with her during his potential run for the GOP nomination in 2024, as per CNBC.

I completely agree with @DC_Draino.



If Matt Gaetz can do it to Kevin McCarthy, we can do it to Ronna McDaniel. #ResignRonna pic.twitter.com/Vn6mSZYrdr — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 14, 2023

In light of the recent setbacks, some allies urged Trump to pressure McDaniel to resign. Critics argued that her leadership shortcomings may jeopardize the party's prospects in the upcoming election. One person even said, "I do think if there’s enough pressure from us and Trump, McDaniel might just decide, ‘this is humiliating,’ and step down." Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is one vocal critic calling for McDaniel's ousting. In a recent interview, Bannon expressed concerns about McDaniel's effectiveness and urged a change in leadership before the critical 2024 election, as per the same CNBC report.

President Donald Trump called for Ronna Romney McDaniel to resign immediately.

Do you support this Yes or No pic.twitter.com/7btAYwAnAm — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) November 13, 2023

Apart from internal disputes, the RNC also faces challenges in fundraising compared to its Democratic counterpart. Recent Federal Election Commission filings reveal that the DNC significantly outpaced the RNC in fundraising, benefiting from the advantage of an incumbent President. In response to these criticisms and internal tensions, the RNC emphasized its commitment to defeating Biden. A spokesperson stated that the RNC, under McDaniel's leadership, is focused on election integrity, launching initiatives like Bank Your Vote and filing numerous lawsuits.

GREAT POLLS JUST RELEASED - BEST EVER! Harvard/Harris TRUMP 67%, DeSanctimonious 9%, Birdbrain 8%, Ramaswamy 5%, Christie - dead in the water, a total loser! TRUMP UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN. RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates. Use it against the Democrats… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 20, 2023

As the Republican Party navigates these internal challenges, the prospect of Trump's potential nomination, even in the face of legal obstacles, remains a contentious issue. The party's ability to unify behind a candidate and address internal concerns will undoubtedly shape its trajectory in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

