Ron DeSantis Says He Doesn’t Use the Word ‘Vermin’ as Much as His Presidential Rival Donald Trump

The 2024 Presidential Elections are underway, with contenders from the Left and Right vying for a chance to be the head of state. From debates to polls, they’re each battling it out with passion and vigor to earn the votes of their supporters. One such candidate is Ron DeSantis from the GOP. DeSantis has been actively campaigning with some pretty moving speeches thus far and maintaining a good standing in the polls. However, he’s also in the spotlight for often locking horns with one more member of his party: former President Donald Trump. Both Trump and DeSantis appear to be at it again, with Florida’s governor taking a dig at his rival’s elaborate vocabulary.

During an interview with Meet the Press on NBC News, DeSantis referred to Trump's usage of the word ‘vermin’ multiple times in the past. The interview began with the interviewer laying down the context of the conversation that lay ahead. She notes some of Trump’s plans if he were to get re-elected as President.

As The Guardian reports, Trump alleges that he’d have all those who oppose him arrested or indicted, among other things. Furthermore, she states that Trump often refers to his political rivals as ‘vermin’. She then read aloud a brief history of the word and how it was most often used, as per The Washington Post sources. After a pause, she looks to a keenly listening DeSantis and asks him bluntly: “Do you think that kind of language is Presidential?”

DeSantis ponders for a moment, gathering his thoughts, and begins the conversation by questioning Trump’s reason to run for President in the following year. In a nutshell, he questions Trump’s motives. He asked: “Are you running for your personal issues or are you running for American issues?” After questioning Trump, DeSantis proceeded to highlight that he was running for American issues. He went on to explain a few other reasons for his contesting the role, including "weaponization."

DeSantis said in a determined tone: “I’m gonna end that weaponization. He continued to point out the other changes he’d hope to make if he were re-elected. However, it appears that he didn’t completely answer what his host had originally asked of him. And so she once again repeated the question, and this time, right on cue, he said: “Let me say on the DOJ, I’m responsible for what I say, and I say things differently.” He continued to dodge the question and state what he wasn’t “comfortable” with, including a few references to Trump’s speeches in the past. Furthermore, he stated: “I don’t use the same rhetorics that he does.”

Although he did partly answer the question, DeSantis interrupted the host and went on another rant about how he conducts himself. At that point, the host asked him sternly: “Do you condone the use of the word vermin.” This time around, DeSantis shared his honest thoughts and claimed: “I don’t use the term [vermin]. But what I don’t do is play the media’s game where I’m asked to referee other people. DeSantis continued to deduce, in conclusion, that Trump was simply responsible for his words and conduct.

