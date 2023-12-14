Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump's Republican rivals are increasing their attacks on the GOP frontrunner. Among the names is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who claimed to be more conservative than the former United States president. So far, DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley are Trump's strongest competitors in the nomination race.

In an exclusive interview, DeSantis told the Des Moines Register, "[Trump] said he's not conservative. He's been all over the map in this campaign." The 45-year-old launched his election campaign, and while talking to the people of Iowa, he boasted his list of achievements as a right-winger to cement his position and support his statement on Trump.

For instance, the politician mentioned how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he lifted the restrictions in Florida, where people had to wear their masks and get vaccinated. He also promoted bills to restrict LGBTQ rights, including in-school training, and signed a law to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"I think Trump has moved left on some issues," accused DeSantis. "I think he's kind of been all over the map on others. And, of course, he's really consumed with his issues." Meanwhile, he compared himself to the 77-year-old, stressing how he's a better nominee. "And to me, I'm not running on my issues. I'm running on your issues. I'm running on the country's issues."

Unlike other Republican rivals, DeSantis' campaign hasn't been all about criticizing Trump. However, he reminded the people of Iowa how the former president failed to fulfill all of his promises and changed his course from the welfare of the United States to taking revenge on his opponents, launching inflamed verbal attacks during his speeches.

This includes DeSantis as well. In one of the stops in Las Vegas in July 2023, the Republican front-runner cornered the Florida governor, saying he has "no personality." Trump mocked, "I'm not a big fan of his, and he's highly overrated," reports The Guardian.

That's not all. The former president attacked DeSantis during Florida's annual Republican summit. The 77-year-old said, "My people said, 'Sir, don't hit him,'" while addressing the people of the Sunshine State. "'He's a Republican.' I said, 'I don't care if he's a Republican.' And we hit him hard, and now he's like a wounded falling bird from the skies," reported CBS News.

DeSantis called out Trump for abandoning right-wing principles in May 2023 in an interview with Tennessee radio host Matt Murphy. The governor said, "I have always been somebody who's just been moored in conservative principles," reports The Hill. "I can tell you, you don't win nationally by moving to the left."

He continued, "You win nationally by standing for bold policy. We showed that in Florida. I never watered down anything I did." Meanwhile, he questioned Trump's sudden change, of course. "I don't know what happened to Donald Trump... This is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016, and I think the direction that he's going with his campaign is the wrong direction."

