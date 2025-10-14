Roger Stone Wants Nobel Peace Prize Returned —To Donald Trump!

Roger Stone was successful if what he wanted was to get media attention once more. On air Monday, the self-proclaimed “provocateur” and longtime Trump ally said that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado needs to give President Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking on the conservative Real America’s Voice network, Stone said he wasn’t too thrilled that Machado, who won the Nobel Prize for advocating democracy in Venezuela, was chosen instead of President Donald Trump. He suggested that the proper course of action would be for her to ask President Trump if she could give her the award, or request that Marco Rubio do so.

From here, you could nearly hear the pearl-clutching in Oslo. Roger Stone kept going after that. He claimed that Trump deserved the prize, though they “would likely not give it to him”, and called the Nobel Committee “elitist globalist freaks.” For her part, Machado thanked Trump for his “decisive support for our cause” and gracefully dedicated her victory to “the suffering people of Venezuela.” Still, Stone seemingly wants to make Nobel Prize transfers happen, so that wasn’t enough.

The Trump orbit has talked about the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump and his supporters have said in recent years that he is a strong choice because of his diplomatic actions, which include the Abraham Accords and the ceasefire/hostage deal in Gaza that was brokered by the United States. Trump has joked that the Nobel Committee ought to make “an exception” and award him one already, half-jokingly and half-seriously. The loudest and most bizarre sequel to that campaign is, just so, Roger Stone’s pitch!

Also, his comments coincide with Trump’s political team’s constant promotion of the idea that his foreign policy record has been overlooked by world bodies.

Of course, Roger Stone’s admiration for Donald Trump is not new. Long before “Make America Great Again” was a chant, both of them had a friendship that lasted for decades. Stone worked as a lobbyist for Trump’s casino business in the 1990s and then as a strategist when Trump thought about running for president in 2000. Stone was one of Trump’s closest allies even after he was briefly expelled from the 2016 campaign (or “resigned,” depending on whose version you believe). He lost because of that loyalty. Stone was found guilty on seven felony counts in 2019 connected to the Mueller probe into Russian interference, such as obstruction and witness tampering. In July 2020, Trump waived his 40-month prison sentence. Roger Stone does, therefore, owe Trump one. Or seven!

Roger Stone is audacious when he calls for a Nobel handover. It backs the claim made by the Donald Trump base that the systems are biased. It also follows a pattern where someone in MAGA claims that Trump deserves an award even when the majority of the world doesn’t give it to him.

For the record, there is no take-back policy, no Nobel Prize transfer program, and no way for Marco Rubio to serve as a messenger. However, Roger Stone never let facts get in his way. Stone has made a career out of chaos, from setting up the Brooks Brothers riot during the 2000 election recount to starting anti-Hillary organizations with cheap abbreviations.

It seems mild to be asking for a Nobel handover. Roger Stone sure achieved the goal of keeping Trump’s name in the same sentence as “Nobel Peace Prize,” irrespective of Machado’s response, which she most likely won’t be offering!

