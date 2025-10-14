Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘MAGA Hat’ Reminder to ‘The View’ Host Has the Internet Buzzing with Memes

Donald Trump Jr, who never misses a chance to defend his father, President Donald Trump, online, did it once again. His latest target is none other than Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is best known for hosting the show The View.

Donald Trump Jr reminded Alyssa of a promise she made. The promise in question was about the release of Israeli hostages that she made on national television last year.

On his official X handle, Donald Trump Jr reposted an old video of Alyssa saying on The View earlier, “If he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on this show.” Donald Trump Jr posted the clip on his X handle, and he wrote, “Sending this to the top. Let’s go.”

Sending this to the top. Let’s go. https://t.co/BfTVIxaWzQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2025

As Trump began his second term, Alyssa Farah Griffin said on air earlier: “If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it!’”

While a MAGA hat was very much missing on Monday’s episode of The View, Farah Griffin ended up praising Trump. “I think everyone should be able to celebrate it. And listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal. They personally met with Hamas,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said during the episode.

Meanwhile, on X, the Internet was busy reminding Alyssa Farah Griffin of wearing the MAGA hat. “We are going to need you to keep your word to your promise and wear the MAGA hat,” wrote a user on X. Another one jokingly added, “I think he should personally deliver it. That would be the only The View show that I would ever watch.” Simply put, the Internet was having a field day over the MAGA hat reminder.

Some users even posted a tweaked edit of Alyssa with the MAGA hat. Memes followed. Check out one of the memes posted by the users on X here:

Another user wrote, “Who’s gonna remind her?” Some users even tagged The View and wrote, “You better make good on this.” A promise is a promise.

Not a day goes by without Donald Trump Jr making it to the headlines for his explosive comments and interviews. The latest one was his appearance on The Chris Salcedo Show, where he slammed Fox News for its bias against his dad and President Donald Trump. It’s ironic because Fox News has been a Trump ally for the longest time.

“They try so hard to be unbiased that they’re actually biased against conservatives at this point. But this shouldn’t be surprising. These are networks that banned me for two-and-a-half. I’m barely on anymore. I know my father was banned,” Donald Trump Jr said during an interview.

Donald Trump Jr is the son of US President Donald Trump and the late model Ivana Trump, who died at the age of 73 in 2022.

A brief background about Alyssa Farah Griffin: Other than being a television show host, she is also a former political strategist and has previously worked for Donald Trump. She co-hosts ABC’s political show The View along with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro.