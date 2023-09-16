Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Said He Would Sign Anti-Abortion Laws After Three Months, Later Denies

In a recent series of events, Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself amidst controversy after expressing support for a national ban on abortion after the first three months of pregnancy, only to retract his comment hours later, stating a "misunderstanding" of the questions posed by NBC News. Kennedy, popular for his anti-vaccine views, has embarked on a long-shot bid to challenge current prez Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race. His statement on abortion raised eyebrows and placed him at odds with the majority of his party.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Also Read: This Is Why Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris His ‘Best Running Mate' as per Nancy Pelosi

Initially, Kennedy told NBC News, “I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life.” When asked further about whether he would sign a federal ban on abortion at 15 or 21 weeks, he affirmed his support for such actions, highlighting his belief in medical freedom and individual choice. However, his outlook quickly triggered a bunch of reactions, with many considering it not aligned with the Democratic Party’s commitment to abortion rights and abortion access.

Kennedy’s statement also earned praise from the conservative anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, calling it “a stark contrast to the Democratic Party’s radical stance of abortion on demand. … Kennedy is one of the few prominent Democrats aligned with the consensus of the people today. Every candidate should be asked, ‘Where do you draw the line?’”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

In response to the raging controversy, Kennedy’s spokesperson issued a statement clarifying his position on abortion. The spokesperson asserted, "Mr. Kennedy misunderstood a question posed to him by an NBC reporter in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair." The official's take remained that Kennedy supported a woman’s right to choose and did not validate legislation prohibiting abortion.

Also Read: White House Deletes Biden’s Post That Misidentified and Wrongly Thanked the Vietnamese President

This incident accentuated the challenges faced by Kennedy in his presidential campaign. In spite of running as a Democrat, he has highlighted conservative aspects on various issues, raising questions about his alignment with the party’s values. For instance, Kennedy indicated that he would not have supported the Inflation Reduction Act, an important policy accomplishment of President Biden’s first term. He also expressed suspicion about the climate change laws in the legislation, stating that they may have the opposite effect.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Also Read: Vice President Kamala Harris Loves Listening to These Musicians, Her are Her Favorite Tracks

Kennedy’s campaign has been buzzed by controversy, including the spread of vaccinations and the COVID-19 pandemic misinformation, as well as his making anti-Semitic remarks. While he acknowledged that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Kennedy asserted, "Elections can get stolen in this country." He highlighted that indictments alone should not be disqualifying, giving benefit of doubt to the possibility of Trump's legal troubles impacting his political future.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Kennedy Jr.'s rollercoaster journey as a Democratic presidential nominee continues to be surrounded by controversy and his struggle to sync his views with the broader spectrum of the Democratic Party. This incident around his abortion stance serves as an example of the complexities and challenges assimilated into the political landscape.

More from Inquisitr

Shirley Chisholm’s Presidential Run Paved the Way for Kamala Harris to Become Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris Advices Young People to Follow Their Passions: “Don’t You Hear No”