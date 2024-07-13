Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reportedly Apologized to Woman Alleging Sexual Assault via Text

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In a recent Vanity Fair article, Eliza Cooney detailed unsettling encounters with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during her tenure as his family's weekend nanny in the late 1990s. She recalled an incident where Kennedy allegedly approached her from behind and groped her in a pantry. According to HuffPost, new reports indicate that Kennedy Jr. recently texted Cooney an apology, claiming he doesn't remember the incident. The text was sent on July 4, just two days after her accusations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mario Tama

The text read, “I have no memory of this incident but I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended you or hurt your feelings. I never intended you any harm. If I hurt you, it was inadvertent. I feel bad for doing so.” The text further read, “If you feel comfortable, I'd like to tell you this by phone, and preferably, face to face. I recognize that this might not be possible. I have no agenda for sending this text other than making the most sincere and earnest amends.” Kennedy also addressed the same and remarked, “The text message speaks for itself."

In her interview with The Washington Post, Cooney expressed her thoughts, viewing his attempts to reach out to her as more about damage control than genuine remorse. She said, “It was disingenuous and arrogant. I’m not sure how somebody has a true apology for something that they don’t admit to recalling. I did not get a sense of remorse.” She also found Kennedy's suggestion to meet in person unsettling. “Meet ‘face to face?’ What woman wants to do that?”

Earlier, during the Breaking Points podcast, Kennedy bluntly stated, “I am not a church boy. I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my [campaign] announcement speech…I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote I could run for king of the world.” When asked specifically about his opinion on Cooney’s allegations, Kennedy stressed, “I’m not going to comment on it.” Cooney disclosed that, at the time, she documented the experience in her journal. She wrote, “It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention. Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away."

🚨BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent a BOMBSHELL midnight text message apology to the nanny who accused him of groping her.



Kennedy sent it on July 4th at 12:33am, just 2 days after the accusation was made public, according to a report from the Washington Post.



He even… pic.twitter.com/sVjxDOHxTV — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 12, 2024

She described, "It was like he was on something, or really tired, or was missing Mary, or testing me.” Recounting the pantry incident, she said, “I remember being like, ‘Oh my God, what is even happening right now?’ It’s very much like being quiet because you’re hiding from somebody under the bed or something, you know? That’s how I felt.”

Sexual Assault: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE(4673)