Robert Downey Jr. Responds to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Joke: 'I Don't Care'

Robert Downey Jr. was publicly teased about his past struggles with substance abuse during Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the 96th Academy Awards. Downey surprisingly responded to the quip with a light-hearted attitude in a recent interview with Esquire magazine. "I don't care," he declared, emphasizing his admiration for Kimmel. "I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he's a national treasure."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson

In the esteemed event that won Downey the award for Best Supporting Actor, Kimmel joked, "This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career. Well, one of the highest points." Co-star Emily Blunt chuckled and gave Downey a reassuring rub on his shoulders as the cameras moved in to record his reaction.

Downey was seen playfully tapping his finger to his nose. "Is that too on-the-nose, or is that a drug motion you're making?" Kimmel asked. In response, Downey gestured with his hands to 'keep it going'. Kimmel however continued, "But look at him, he's so handsome, so talented, he's won every award there is to win...Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular p*nis?"

Susan, Downey's wife of almost twenty years, was by his side on his special night. The 58-year-old, has a son, Indio, 30, from a previous marriage to Deborah Falconer, and two daughters, Exton, 12, and Avri, 9, with Susan. In his address, he expressed his profound gratitude to Susan and said, "You loved me back to life. That's why I'm here," as reported by E-News.

Jodie Foster, a close friend of Downey, once stated that she had occasionally worried about Downey's health. "I took him aside at one point during filming and said, ‘Look, I couldn’t be more grateful for what you’ve given in this film. But I’m scared of what happens to you next. Right now, you are incredibly good at balancing on the barstool. But it’s really precarious, and I’m not sure how that’s going to end,'” Foster stated frankly to the magazine.

tony stark comeback?? pic.twitter.com/vCBozX2UIs — ur grandaddy star⁷ (@rorosfirstlove) November 7, 2023

The actor recently hinted at a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback as Iron Man which delighted Marvel fans worldwide. He declared that he would 'happily' resume his role as the superhero, adding, "It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win." On the other hand, Marvel Studios head Feige, had earlier confirmed that Tony Stark's demise would not be reversed. Nevertheless, fans believe Downey's return to the MCU as their beloved superhero is very likely, given that actor Hugh Jackman is returning as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine.