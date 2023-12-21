A notable turn of events sees actor Jonathan Majors being removed from Disney and Marvel Studios due to persistent legal issues. The entertainment giants reached this conclusion ever since Majors was arrested earlier this year on the charges of domestic violence on his partner. The confirmation comes from The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that Majors was taken into custody by the New York Police Department in March 2023 after responding to a 911 call from a Manhattan apartment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lia Toby

Also Read: Here's Why Selena Gomez Fans Were Smitten by Her After She Met This Celebrity Crush of Her's

A representative from the studio confirmed the decision not to proceed with Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While Disney and Marvel still plan to move forward with their upcoming film slate, the situation necessitates a serious overhaul. Michael Waldron, known for his work on Loki, has been brought in to pen a new draft for the projects affected by Majors' departure. In addition to Disney and Marvel, PR firm The Lede Company and Majors' managers at Entertainment 360 have also parted ways with the actor. While Marvel is likely to recast the role, an official announcement regarding the replacement has not been made at this time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

With Majors' exit from Disney and Marvel, the strategic plans are facing a setback to plan on the future projects. Earlier revelations from Joanna Robinson, the author of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, shared on The Ringer's The Big Picture podcast, disclosed that Marvel's initial creative vision did not revolve around making Kang the central figure of the MCU. However, Majors' performance in previews for Quantumania led to a change in direction.

Jonathan Majors Fired By Disney

Marvel Studios After Assault Guilty Verdicts;

Actor Had Played Kang The Conqueror#JonathanMajors pic.twitter.com/wcv382gh1L — 1stOrigins (@1stOrigins) December 19, 2023

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton Enjoys Front Seat Ride Literally After Two Decades

Following his arrest in March, Majors faced professional repercussions. His manager 360 Entertainment and publicist The Lede Company severed ties with the actor. Majors, known for his Primetime Emmy-nominated role in HBO's Lovecraft Country in 2021, also faced removal from multiple projects, including Protagonist Pictures' feature adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel The Man in My Basement, an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team, and an unannounced Otis Redding biopic he was considering from Fifth Season.

Jonathan Majors Fired By Disney/Marvel Studios After Assault Guilty Verdict; Actor Had Played Kang The Conqueror https://t.co/psDc9PbmeJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 18, 2023

Also Read: Victoria Beckham Shares a Video of Her Husband David Beckham Working Out: “Love Machine”

The Season 2 finale of Loki left the destiny of Kang the Conqueror and his variant in uncertainty, a situation not unfamiliar to the studio, given its history of swapping actors in specific roles. Notably, Terrence Howard was initially cast as Rhodey in Iron Man, but negotiations fell through for the sequel, leading to Don Cheadle taking over the role in subsequent MCU appearances, including the recent Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creed III (@creedmovie)

Prior to his arrest in March, Major was poised for a successful 2023. Gaining acclaim for his role in the Sundance drama Magazine Dreams, where he portrayed a disturbed amateur bodybuilder, Majors was set for the lead in both the highly anticipated projects Ant-Man and Creed threequels.

More from Inquisitr

Mauricio Umansky Spotted Leaving a Restaurant With Kyle Richards Lookalike, Alexandria Wolfe

Taylor Swift Baked This Very Sweet Homemade Treat for Travis Kelce Before His Game