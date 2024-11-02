Robert De Niro Has an Explicit Nickname For Donald Trump — Internet Calls him a 'Wordsmith'

Robert De Niro, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, outplayed the Republican nominee in keeping nicknames. The Taxi Driver star who is openly backing Kamala Harris for the 2024 elections was talking to the press at a rally outside of Philly and explicitly called Trump a "piece of sh*t." His choice of words created a buzz on the internet and the video clip went viral.

"It makes me so fucking angry that we're here talking about a piece of shit like Donald Trump."



Robert DiNero at a GOTV event in Philly. pic.twitter.com/nR4qmEKewy — Sean Kitchen (@pennslinger) October 26, 2024

The clip was posted by an X, formerly Twitter user, @pennslinger, who captioned his post with De Niro's opening words, "'It makes me so f*cking angry that we're here talking about a piece of shit like Donald Trump.' Robert De Niro at a GOTV event in Philly." His post amassed over 950K views and hundreds of comments by Trump supporters and critics.

A Trump critic, @smlenett, called De Niro a master word player, "Truly a wordsmith." A second user, @zakiatate, hailed, "My man! My man! My man." @BeyondFest added, "Love how De Niro has zero fucks left to give and is just letting rip." @Mom0U812 echoed, "I adore Mr De Niro and I love Philly! I appreciate his honesty. And I feel the same as he does."

I concur Robt DiNero pic.twitter.com/xPm5yEw5Mg — Diane 615 (@DianeNippe111) October 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump's social media allies cornered De Niro for his words. For instance, @LilAioli, called the actor grumpy, "Spoken like a true grumpy old man." @JoelSchamber joined the bandwagon, "Somebody come [to] get their millionaire grandpa. He's the one with lifts in his shoes." @UnFluenced_Rant ranted, "Does anyone care what this little weasel says?"

De Niro has long been vocal about his ill feelings for Trump and his candidacy this election. The former president, who's renowned for keeping nicknames of his rivals like "Sleepy Joe," "Meatball Ron," and "Mini Mike Bloomberg," has been given several monikers by the two-time Oscar winner actor.

Apart from recently calling him a "piece of shit," De Niro has previously pulled no punches as he once called Trump a "clown." During the latest installment of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, he was asked about Trump's potential second term, "Do you really worry that if he were to win again… that he would not give up power?" The 81-year-old responded, "He won't. He even said it. He's never going to give it up," per HuffPost.

Robert De Niro departs after speaking to the media in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024. (Image Source: Photo by David Dee Delgado | Getty Images)

Ahead in the conversation, the host asked if his and Trump's paths ever crossed back in the '80s and '90s when they were moving in the same social circle in New York, De Niro said, "No. I never wanted anything to do with him," asserting, "He's a jerk, an idiot, who wants to meet a clown like that?" Additionally, he's also called Trump a "monster," "tyrant," and "crazy" on multiple occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Right On News (@rightonnews)

Though Trump had lately been silent about De Niro's constant barbs, he hit back at the actor back in May when his Hush Money trial in the Stormy Daniels case was still ongoing. The former real-estate magnate wrote on his Truth Social platform, "I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE, looked so pathetic and sad out there," as per Newsweek.