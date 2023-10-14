Robert De Niro Thinks Donald Trump is An 'Evil Wannabe' with No Moral Ethics

Robert De Niro is a legendary actor who has possibly altered the realm of acting by delivering incredible performances in each film he’s appeared in. The Intern actor is renowned for his intellect and general awareness of politics and seems to have a keen interest in it. In addition to that, he appears to hold strong opinions about the different political figures in America. He also doesn’t seem to be particularly fond of Former President Donald Trump. Sources reveal that there was recently a ‘Stop Trump Summit’ held in New York which De Niro was unable to personally attend. But that didn’t stop him from expressing his thoughts.

According to The Guardian, De Niro had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 which restricted him from attending it. However, he made sure that his voice on Trump’s campaign to get re-elected as The President of The United States was heard loud and clear. The summit took place earlier this week on Wednesday. The statement penned personally by De Niro read, “I’ve spent a lot of time studying bad men. I’ve examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, and the utter banality of their cruelty. Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump.”

De Niro insinuated that his perception of Trump was that of a “truly evil” man. This particular study of his could be because of the research De Niro did whenever he’d have to play a villain in a story. Some of the movies in which he’s played a bad guy include Cape Fear, Taxi Driver, The Godfather: Part II, Heat, and more to name a few.

He continued to take some fiery shots at Trump for his demeanor and why he allegedly believes Trump couldn’t be President. “This guy tries to be a gangster, but he can’t quite pull it off… he’s a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics.” De Niro continued to add by claiming that Trump has “no morals or ethics” and is unable to discern between “right or wrong” and labeled the former President as “selfish”.

De Niro continued to harshly critique Trump’s decisions thus far and even explained his opinion through an example of when the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic first struck. “We lived with Donald Trump’s bombastic behavior every day on the national stage, and we suffered as we saw neighbors piling up body bags,” reminisced De Niro.

He continued, “The man who was supposed to protect this country put it in peril because of his recklessness and impulsiveness.” De Niro concluded by using an analogy to explain the twice-impeached President’s actions at the time. He said compared Trump’s behavior at the time to an “abusive father ruling the family by fear and violent behavior.”

