Donald Trump Gave Himself a New Nickname and Internet Had a Field Day: "Biggest Oxymoron Ever"

Former President Donald Trump went on a tirade against his Democrat rival, incumbent President Joe Biden, but a nickname he gave himself in the process had netizens rolling with laughter. Critics on X, formerly Twitter, were amused by Trump's decision to address himself as 'Honest Don' in the Truth Social post in which he disparaged Biden, HuffPost reported. Using his flashy new moniker, Trump challenged Biden to a debate with him 'ANY TIME, ANY PLACE' for 'the good of our now failing Nation.'

Dean Phillips, who just “quit” in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions. I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 12, 2024

“Dean Phillips, who just ‘quit’ in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions. I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!!” Trump wrote in a midnight rant on his Truth Social.

In what could be the most ridiculous, outrageous, fraudulent, dishonest case of branding ever, Trump has now given himself a nickname: “Honest Don”. pic.twitter.com/VBA4nmeCzH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 12, 2024

The part that has netizens cracking up came next. “For the good of our now failing Nation, and to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full-scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don. I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!” Trump wrote.

'Honest Don'? lol.

If we want something appropriate it would be 'Con Don' or 'Tiny Har Don'. pic.twitter.com/vzkxAciF9d — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) March 12, 2024

Many social media users had a run at the new nickname, with one user joking on X, “Grandpa Rico is calling himself 'Honest Don' on TrumpSocial. N,o I’m not kidding.” A user, with a GIF of a woman laughing loudly, wrote on X, “'Honest Don...REALLY???? Biggest OXYMORON ever!!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Another user took a dig at the Trump-owned social media, saying on X, “In the wee hours this morning, trump has nicknamed himself Honest Don. Of course, it was done in a Truth, so it must be true.” Another user said on X, “Trump calling himself Honest Don is like Jeffrey Dahmer calling himself Vegan Jeff,” referring to the serial killer and cannibalist Dahmer.

Another user took a dig at the business mogul's criminal trials, saying, “'Honest Don' sounds like a guy who runs a 3-Card Monte table in Times Square to grift the tourists, which is essentially what this traitorous sundowning bankrupt adjudicated rapist criminal caught on tape committing election fraud has been doing since 2015.”

Honest Don sounds like the name of a used car lot. #ArtOfTheDeal pic.twitter.com/Wm0IOiGlJP — Sylvia Dahlby (@SylvieDahl) March 13, 2024

A critic brought to light the over 30,000 instances of incorrect or misleading statements made by Trump while in office, which The Washington Post had reported in 2021. “So the idiot that made over 30K fraudulent or false claims during his absolute shitshow of a presidency just gave himself the nickname…of….Honest Don. Cannot make this stuff up,” the user slammed Trump on X.

This article was originally published on 03.13.24.