‘The View’ Co-hosts Take a Jab at Donald Trump Over His 3rd Indictment Announcement: “A Weekly TV Show”

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that he is about to face his third potential indictment on criminal charges. He also stated that "he is not afraid" of the allegations. Trump announced the news on Truth Social, Tuesday morning that he has been sent an official letter by special prosecutor Jack Smith informing him to report to a grand jury over the January 6th Capitol riots. It also stated his potential "Arrest and Indictment" over his alleged actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Popular 'hot topics' and political panel talk show - The View picked up this news for immediate discussion. The co-hosts and the moderator Whoopi Goldberg were left amused over Trump's latest indictment statement calling it a scheduled stunt - “It’s almost like a weekly TV show.”

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Storms off ‘The View’ Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate: “I’m Leaving Y’all”

The Wrap reports, co-host Joy Behar called it - the fake show “Indictment du jour,” while Whoopi too echoed the sentiment by naming it, “Indicted du jour.” Behar further mocked the official statement released by Trump about his indictment letter saying - “He was so upset that it was Sunday night, while he’s home reading his upside down Bible,” she mocked. “They’re busy bothering him on a Sunday night. How dare they? He’s so religious. He’s so — Oh, it’s pathetic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Meanwhile, former White House director of strategic communications and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin put forth a blunt message for Trump sympathizers - “This puts front and center the worst day of his presidency, something that was one of the most tragic things that happened in recent memory, and was an attack on our democracy,” she said. “And he’s kind of workshopping these lines of like, ‘I was indicted for you.’ He was not indicted for you.” She continued, “He was indicted because he refused to accept — or he’s likely gonna be indicted –because he refused to accept he lost the election. And now what he’s doing is 10% of all his campaign donations, go to his legal bill. It’s all a grift.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why The Show Is On Despite Hollywood Double Strike

As per the Independent, Trump exclusively discussed the consequences of the looming indictment with Fox News’ Sean Hannity while also admitting that “it bothers" him. “No, it bothers me. It bothers me for everybody in this incredible sold-out audience,” Trump said. “They want to try to demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us because we’re going to make America great again. That’s all there is,” he stated. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the official statement and called for re-electing his father, he wrote - "It never ends! The corrupted bureaucrats of the swamp will do anything to stop my father from fighting for you & putting Americans first. This is a mockery of justice & our constitution. We are a Third World nation in rapid decline, with only one cure. Re-Elect Donald J Trump!"

It never ends! The corrupted bureaucrats of the swamp will do anything to stop my father from fighting for you & putting Americans first. This is a mockery of justice & our constitution. We are a Third World nation in rapid decline, with only one cure. RE-ELECT DONALD J TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/IVFo2YcN0x — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 18, 2023

Also Read: 'The View' Fans Speculate if Hosts Might Quit the Show to Support SAG-AFTRA Union Actors' Strike

Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced legal proceedings based on criminal charges against 16 people who signed certificates falsely declaring Donald Trump's victory during the 2020 election.

References:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-indictment-target-letter-news-today-b2377897.html

https://www.thewrap.com/the-view-trump-third-indictment-reaction-video/

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Tommy Tuberville For Defending 'White Nationalists': “You’re From Alabama"

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Furious And Rips Up Notes On Air While Discussing 'Vanderpump Rules'