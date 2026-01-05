Rob Reiner’s Home Saw Police Respond to Welfare Related Calls Years Prior To Their Death

According to official records, police responded to welfare-related calls at Rob Reiner’s home years prior to their death.

Recently, People obtained records relating to police visits to the home of Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70. The first call was placed on February 25, 2019 at 9:51 pm and was noted as a welfare check. According to LAPD records, officers arrived at the Reiner home just after 10 pm and officers had been instructed to “go to” a woman on arrival at the house. However, no further details were forthcoming.

Later that year, on September 27, 2019, the LAPD were once again called to the home for what they categorized as a mental health-related incident relating to a male individual. However, the officers arrived at the Reiner’s home around 5 pm, and later told a supervisor that they found “no indication of mental illness.” Moreover, the call records didn’t specify who had called the LAPD, or who the calls related to.

This comes as an ongoing criminal case, relating to the Reiners’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, who was recently charged with two counts of first degree murder relating to is parents’ deaths. As noted by prosecutors, the Reiners were killed in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 14 inside their home.

Nick Reiner was arrested close to the University of Southern California around six hours after his parents’ bodies were discovered. He remains in custody without bail, and an arraignment is scheduled for January 7. Meanwhile, no possible motive has yet been disclosed by authorities.

Rob, Michele and Nick Reiner were at a party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night before the murders. At the party, Rob and Nick were reportedly involved in a “very loud argument.” According to sources, Nick also got involved in a heated chat with actor Bill Hader at the party.

In the past, Nick has opened up about his long-standing struggles with addiction and periods of homelessness that started in his teens. According to a source close to the family, Rob and Michele had “tried everything; giving him space, keeping him close, but his struggles run very deep.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released reports, stating the cause of death or film director, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, a photographer. Both are listed with the cause of death given as “multiple sharp force injuries” and the manner of death was “homicide.” Moreover, the date of death is stated as Sunday, December 14. It was their daughter, Romy, that discovered their bodies when she went to check on her parents.

When Nick Reiner appeared in court, he entered no plea, and according to reporters in the courtroom, he was hidden from view until the end of the hearing. When he did appear, he was shackled and was reportedly wearing a suicide prevention vest. The Reiners’ son only spoke once, saying, “Yes, your honor” when he was asked if he understood his right to a speedy trial process. He will return to court on January 7 for an arraignment.