Nick Reiner Hires a High-Profile Lawyer – But Who is Paying for His Defense?

Ever since Nick Reiner was accused of murdering his parents, Michele Singer and Rob Reiner, people have wondered who would represent him in court. Attorney Alan Jackson then appeared alongside him as the accused made his first appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jackson is a high-profile lawyer who has previously handled the cases of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein. He reportedly charges a fee of $2,000 per hour. Considering that Nick’s trial could stretch on for months, he could be facing legal fees amounting to millions of dollars.

This raises an obvious question: how the accused is able to afford a lawyer like Jackson. Since he has allegedly killed his mother and father, he cannot inherit their $200 million empire under California’s Slayer Statute.

As people scratched their heads over how Nick was managing his legal finances, sources spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed who was paying for his lawyer’s fees. According to the outlet, a person close to the family disclosed that the Reiners’ relatives are helping Nick and are paying Jackson using funds from the Reiners’ $200 million inheritance.

As a result, Nick is being represented in court using the money of the very people he is accused of killing. While he himself cannot inherit his parents’ fortune, others can help him financially — and that is exactly what his relatives are doing.

Even though the family members are grieving the deaths of Rob and Michele, they believe that Nick does not deserve imprisonment and instead should be admitted to a mental institution. That is why they are seeking Jackson’s legal advice.

Throughout his life, Nick has struggled with addiction and mental health issues. He was only 15 when he went to rehab for the first time and made numerous additional visits later in life. Rob and Michele were always worried about their son’s well-being, but Nick’s behavior led to a strained relationship between the parents and their son.

Speaking about Nick’s mental health struggles, the source said, “He was always deeply troubled. Then he got into drugs, and the problem escalated to horrific levels. He made his parents’ lives hell. On the surface, they had everything, but the tragedy of Nick was always lurking there in the background, and that worry never went away. They did everything to help that boy.”

Rob and Michele were found murdered in their home on December 14. Suspicion quickly fell on Nick, and he was soon arrested. Just a night before, the trio had attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, where Nick had an argument with Rob after behaving erratically around multiple celebrities.

While Nick cannot lay claim to his parents’ fortune if he is convicted, the other Reiner children can. These include 34-year-old Jake and 27-year-old Romy, along with Rob’s 61-year-old adoptive daughter, Tracy.

However, Rob and Michele repeatedly stated that they planned to give away most of their money to charity and encouraged their children to make their own mark in life. As for Nick, the accused is currently in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, and his next court hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026.