Nick Reiner Made Party Guests Uneasy The Day Before Rob Reiner And Michele Reiner Found Dead

While attending a party hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner made guests uncomfortable.

The party was held the day before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their home. According to sources, their son, Nick Reiner, made people uneasy at the party on Saturday. NBC quotes two guests that said Nick, 32, interrupted a conversation at the party, being disruptive and making people uncomfortable. Tragically, this happened just hours before his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home. The two people asked that their names not be released due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Reiner was arrested on Sunday and was later booked on suspicion of murder after he behaved strangely at the party, where his parents were upset and embarrassed over their son’s behavior and said they were concerned over his health.

The murder of Rob Reiner, a legendary actor and filmmaker, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner has shocked Hollywood. The couple was widely beloved, but the family’s challenges with their youngest son, Nick, were also well known. He was known for his battle with drug addiction and. According to one person, was living on and off at his parents’ house in Brentwood.

The Reiners and their son attended the party held by Conan O’Brien together, and at least one incident left guests concerned. Allegedly, he interrupted a conversation involving comedian Bill Hader. According to the source, Haden told Nick the conversation was private and said Reiner appeared to stand still and stare before “storming off.”

Rob Reiner recently talking about he changed the ending of When Harry Met Sally after meeting his wife Michele during the filming 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aNAP45RfJD — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) December 15, 2025

One of four Reiner siblings, Nick has been vocal about his experiences with addiction treatment and rehabilitation since starting when he was 15. In 2015, Rob and Nick Reiner teamed up to make the film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote and Rob directed. Inspired by Nick’s experiences, the film follows the story of an addicted son of a would-be governor, who “goes down the long, rough road of rehab, fighting against recovery every inch of the way,” according to its IMDb description.

In a May 4, 2016, appearance on NBC’s TODAY show, Rob Reiner admitted, “[W]hat I didn’t understand was the depth of what he was going through,” adding, “And the process of making this film not only forced me to see what he was experiencing, but it forced him to see what I went through and what his mother went through, and hopefully the film was a reflection of that.”

As reported by the Guardian, Nick did not enter a plea in his first appearance in court Wednesday and has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele. The charges came two days after they were found dead in their Brentwood home. It was the Reiners’ daughter, Romy, who discovered her father’s body after receiving a call from a massage therapist, who was unable to enter the house for a scheduled appointment.

According to the New York Times, Romy “fled the house in anguish” before emergency responders found Michele Reiner’s body in the home. The couple’s other children have said they are experiencing “unimaginable pain” over their tragic loss.