Rob Kardashian's Adorable Daughter Dream Reveals Her Favorite Aunt — And We Love Her Answer

Rob Kardashian usually stays out of the spotlight on social media, preferring to let his daughter Dream take center stage on his Instagram. Even though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has avoided the spotlight, he occasionally posts pictures of Dream and himself together, highlighting her everyday achievements and regular adventures. Recently, Dream spoke briefly about her relationship with her dad's side of the family during an Instagram Live with her mother, Blac Chyna. She also disclosed who her favorite aunt is.

Dream Kardashian introducing her new Instagram Page. (Image Source: YouTube | E! News)

With a family lineup featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, picking a favorite aunt was no easy task. As reported by HELLO!, Chyna quickly stepped in, encouraging Dream to keep her response neutral. Dream, ever graceful and with her signature smile, smoothly handled the question as she said, "All of them." Her effortless charm showed that she knew how to navigate the spotlight, just like her aunts. The Instagram Live even included a surprise cameo from Rob, who popped in to join the conversation from his account.

This moment led Dream to send a heartfelt shout-out to her dad, sweetly calling out, "Hi Daddy," a gesture that melted everyone’s hearts. Just last month, following a birthday tribute from Kris Jenner for Dream’s 8th birthday on November 10, Rob shared his love, commenting, "Happy birthday my baby girl!!!" Chyna also celebrated the special day with a warm and loving message. On her Instagram, she wrote, "I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream, you mean the world to me. Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother. I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend. ~ Mommy."

Recently, Dream, who celebrated her soccer-themed birthday party last month, has been stepping further into the spotlight. She made her runway debut at the Zeus and Lexi Kids’ New York Fashion Week show in September. The day before, she even launched her own Instagram account, as reported by E! News. Since her birth, which was documented on her mom and dad’s 2016 reality show Rob & Chyna, fans have watched her grow up in front of the camera. She’s also made appearances on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and starred in an Amazon Glow ad alongside her grandmother in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna ended their relationship less than a year after Dream was born but have worked to co-parent their daughter with good mutual understanding. Dream splits her time between her mom’s and dad’s homes, but she also enjoys spending a lot of time with her Aunt Khloé, as reported by Us Weekly. Khloé, who shares two children with Tristan Thompson, has often said she feels like a "third parent" to Dream, thanks to her close bond with Rob. The reality star has also shared that she loves all of her nieces and nephews more than words can express.