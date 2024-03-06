Rita Moreno, 92, Mocks Donald Trump's 'Very Small Pickle' on 'The View': "It's So Stupid"

In order to promote her part in the upcoming comedy film The Prank, in which she portrays a mean-spirited professor wrongfully convicted of murder, Rita Morena, 92, appeared on The View on Monday. As reported by The Daily Mail, she shared a joke about Trump and complimented President Joe Biden on everything that he had "accomplished."

While referring to the former president, Moreno began by adding, "It's appalling, it's appalling!" She then went ahead and shared a little joke: "Listen, I have a wonderful little joke I would like to share with everybody. I saw a sign at a deli on the wall and it said, 'Trump sandwich', and it goes on to describe it [as] 'two slices of white bread, baloney, and a very small pickle.'" Sara Haines exclaimed, causing the live studio to burst into laughter and cheers, "This is so good." Moreno was called 'an absolute legend' by Alyssa Farah Griffin, while Sunny Hostin joked, calling it 'chef's kiss.' Moreno also said, "It's such an erudite description and it probably sells for $399!"

During her visit, Moreno addressed Trump more seriously and candidly expressed her thoughts. She said, "I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him for criminal activities. I mean, enough said already. It’s so stupid. Look at all the stuff that Biden has accomplished!" There are 91 criminal charges against Trump spread over four indictments. Two of the charges are related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results; the other is related to claims that he willfully withheld classified defense information and obstructed federal efforts to obtain the documents; the fourth indictment is related to alleged payments of hush money prior to the 2016 presidential election. Moreno expressed her belief that "people are mistaking something of President Biden" in a recent interview with The Hill. Moreno said, "I think that because he walks like an elderly person — which he does — they don’t think this is working. They don’t understand anything about old age." Moreno said that she thought age "isn't what's on the minds of good Americans," adding that she didn't "want to get political."

Moreno further revealed during the show that to prepare for the part, she absorbed the prickly tendencies of some colleagues. After cohost Sunny Hostin questioned the actress about her approach to the role, Moreno responded, "I just thought, how am I going to play this terrible person? And I thought of all the women in my life — particularly in show business — who'd really been awful to me. All of these bitches. I said to myself, I thought, I'm going to use all of the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican past, and that's what I do." Whoopi Goldberg agreed with the actor's assessment of celebrity temperaments in business circles and mirrored Moreno's sentiments about Hollywood.