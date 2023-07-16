Rihanna Customizes a $700K Black Crocodile Leather Watch Choker Encrusted With 368 Diamonds

Rihanna is known to make expensive and edgy fashion statements. The Diamonds hitmaker created history by wearing a $700,000 watch choker attached to a black crocodile leather strap for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris last month, reports Complex.

Rihanna made an exclusive collaboration with the celebrated jeweler, Jacob the Jeweler and his brand, Jacob & Co. The collaboration saw the creation of this custom diamond-encrusted accessory. Jacob & Co. took to Instagram to highlight the one-of-a-kind diamond watch choker jewelry. "When Rihanna approached Jacob & Co, she had a vision to create a watch choker that would serve as a remarkable fashion statement for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton fashion show," the brand revealed in the caption.

Sharing further on the post, the high-end jewelry brand wrote, "Jacob & Co teams up with @badgalriri to create a new trend: A Watch Choker. This is the first time that a timepiece has been worn on a neck. Rihanna debuted the piece at the 2023 Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris. The 47-mm white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, set with a total of 368 diamonds has been reconstructed to be worn as a choker. The innovative design of this contemporary timepiece is the result of a collaborative effort between @jacobarabo and the renowned fashion icon Rihanna. Watch choker retail price $700,000."

Jacob & Co. also added pictures from Pharrell Williams' debut at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk. The pictures showcased the Umbrella songstress rocking the diamond-studded watch choker while posing with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The caption celebrated the curated statement piece with the caption, "An iconic moment. @badgalriri wearing the Jacob & Co Watch Choker at @pharrell’s debut Louis Vuitton show in Paris. With its eye-catching display of baguette-cut diamonds, totaling over 30 carats, the fashion trendsetter effortlessly captured everyone’s attention. Stepping up her artistic vision to a whole new level, Rihanna collaborated with Jacob & Co to bring her vision to life with flawless execution."

According to Complex, the Grammy winner also recently added an exquisite $1 million 9-carat toe ring, crafted by XIV Karats, to her vast jewelry collection. As reported by Page Six, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewellers exclusively revealed that “the ring features a 9 carat pear-cut diamond" and that the "nontraditional cut" bears an interesting symbolism. Pear-cut stones are “believed to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer.” The diamond pro added that “cut is the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.” The We Found Love singer wore the dazzling accessory for a night out ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in May.

Rihanna who is currently expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky told British Vogue in February about her hopes on expanding the family. She said, “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever.” The couple's firstborn is a one-year-old son named RZA Athelston Mayers.

