Rihanna Becomes Voice of Female Smurf in New Film, Replaces 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry

'American Idol' judge Katy Perry, who was the voice behind female Smurf (Smurfette) in the first two parts of the trilogy The Smurfs, has been replaced by Rihanna. The movie is set to be released next year in 2025 and fans have mixed reactions to the newest addition to the Smurf family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Paramount Pictures announced on April 2023 that RiRi was on board with a caption, "@rihanna will write, record original songs, and star as Smurfette in the new #SmurfsMovie - coming to theatres 2025." While most fans were thrilled about the Umbrella singer's collaboration with the Smurf family, others just weren't ready to embrace the change, per The Sun.

Rihanna will star as Smurfette in the new #SmurfsMovie - to be released on February 14, 2025.

How smurfy!💙 https://t.co/c2cJFZ8TBG — The Smurfs Movie (@SmurfsMovie) April 28, 2023

A fan, @patjemestreech, dismissed the idea altogether and screamed, "Nooooooooo." A second fan, @richardsalasjr, added, "At this point, we don't need an album." Meanwhile, others were accepting of RiRi's voice as Smurfette in the upcoming part of the trilogy.

@fentyDOM exclaimed, "Excited" (with a smiling face emoji). Another fan, @struckbyColfer, "What a cast!" @badgalrodo gushed, "Rihanna." A third fan, @nananabooboo__, suggested, "Make sure that Rihanna is the only one singing on the soundtrack. And make her do 50 songs. And make her tour."

I’m gonna go on a limb and guess that John Goodman is gonna be the voice of Papa Smurf — William Davila (@waldavila2000) April 11, 2024

@Comentariosrea1 added, "Thanks to make Rihanna sing. But close the door of the studio after she finishes. Don't let her go out." This X fan, @Desperado2_4, recommended, "MAKE SURE RIHANNA SANG IN THE BEGINNING AND MIDDLE OF THE MOVIE WHEN THEY ARE CHASING THE SMURFS AND AT THE END OF THE MOVIE."

The Smurfs Movie on X, formerly Twitter, revealed the entire star cast in a follow-up tweet, "Starring Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman."

The Where Have You Been singer gave her fans a heads up for the newest hat in her ultra-successful career during a surprise in-person appearance at CinemaCon, Las Vegas' annual convention of movie theater owners. While on stage, she quipped, "I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn't work out, per Variety.

While the Smurfette previously had voices of Perry and Demi Lovato, Rihanna lent her voice to the DreamWorks animated feature Home, which apparently grossed over $380 million at the worldwide box office. Battleship, This Is the End, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ocean's 8, and Guava Island are other credits to her name.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

As for replacing Perry, she's previously dethroned the Harleys in Hawaii singer on X, formerly Twitter, as being the most followed pop star on X. However, it is worth noting while Perry originally joined the social media platform in February 2009, Rihanna followed the Roar singer in October.

Back when RiRi embraced motherhood, E! News asked Perry if she had any advice for her Diamonds singer. She advised her to "soak it all in," congratulating her, "I'm so happy for her and congratulations. She further added, "I know that this time is so precious and it's just like a gorgeous, cozy time."