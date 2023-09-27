RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Addresses Speculations Of Dating Morgan Wade and Her Paris Trip

Kyle Richards, the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently opened up about her recent trip to Paris with country singer Morgan Wade amidst ongoing speculation regarding the nature of their relationship. During an Amazon Live discussion, the 54-year-old reality TV personality shared details about their trip, addressing the rumors that have been circulating, per Page Six.

Richards explained that the Paris trip was a "fun girls' trip" and clarified that they were not alone but had also brought along one of her childhood girlfriends. She emphasized that the purpose of their visit to Paris was to document some of Morgan Wade's European concerts for an upcoming documentary, which Richards is assisting in producing.

"Morgan is very talented. We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online," Richards said, adding, "There were cameras there."

Richards seemed somewhat irritated by the rumors and social media chatter surrounding their trip, taking a moment during the discussion to express her frustration. She questioned why people were inventing stories about the trip, especially when there were cameras present to capture the documentary shoot. "Can you guys get your act together?" she urged.

Richards had shared glimpses of her Parisian adventure with Morgan Wade on her Instagram Stories, showcasing their exploration of the City of Love. They were also photographed shopping together in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district during their trip.

Despite Richards' attempts to set the record straight, speculation about the nature of her relationship with Wade continues to swirl. Eyewitnesses in Paris had reportedly observed the pair looking "very intimate" during a café visit, with witnesses noting "playful touching" and body language that suggested it was more than a friendly outing.

Prior to their Paris getaway, Richards had further fueled the rumors by appearing as Wade's love interest in the music video for Fall in Love With Me. However, Wade has dismissed the speculation, calling those who believe they are more than friends "dumb." Earlier, during promotions of the video he had said, “You see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends, but we thought it would be a good idea kind of to … troll the trolls a little bit,” per Page Six.

In August, Wade praised Richards for her intelligence in handling such rumors and explained that she had been a great support in navigating the challenges of fame. Richards herself has repeatedly denied any romantic involvement with Wade, insisting that they are "very good friends."

The speculation about their relationship intensified after Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, announced their split in July following 27 years of marriage. However, Umansky recently indicated that they were working on their marriage, describing their current status as "hanging in there" and taking things "day by day."

In the midst of the ongoing rumors and questions about her personal life, Richards remains focused on her career and various projects, including her role in assisting with Wade's documentary.

