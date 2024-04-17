RFK Jr. Says He 'Respectfully Declined' Trump's VP Offer: 'Trump Knows Who Actually Can Beat Him'

In the fast-paced world of American politics, unexpected events are common. Just when you think you've seen it all, something new happens that surprises everyone. This is exactly what's been happening with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump recently. It all started when a political group supporting Trump launched a harsh attack on Kennedy through a website called radicalf-ingkennedy.com. As mentioned by Mediate, the site didn't hold back, calling Kennedy a 'radical f***ing Kennedy' and criticizing his views on things like taxes, the Green New Deal, and guns. The goal was seemingly clear: to paint Kennedy as an extreme left-wing figure.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

But Kennedy didn't stay silent. In a surprising twist, he revealed that he had allegedly been approached by Trump's team with an offer to be his running mate in the upcoming election. Yes, you heard that right–the same Kennedy who was being portrayed as a far-left radical was supposedly asked by Donald Trump himself to join forces.

President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer.



I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win.



Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 15, 2024

Kennedy responded in a playful way, using X to share his version of events. “President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP,” wrote Kennedy on X. “I respectfully declined the offer. I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win. Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him.”

Breaking news: RFK Jr. had a call setup to discuss being Trump’s VP pic.twitter.com/J0lP2zOovp — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 17, 2024

Despite what could have been a tempting offer, RFK Jr. politely declined, sticking to his stance against Trump and expressing doubts about Biden's chances of winning. It was a bold move that showed Kennedy's dedication to his beliefs, even in the midst of political drama. This situation adds another interesting element to the already complicated relationship between Kennedy and Trump.

Moreover, despite their differences in ideology, there has been an unusual connection between the two in the past. Trump previously praised Kennedy as a 'common sense guy,' and Kennedy made headlines when he said he was 'proud' of Trump's approval of him back in 2023, as reported by The Hill.

But now, as the 2024 presidential race gets more intense, Trump has seemingly changed his approach. Instead of embracing Kennedy, the real estate mogul tried to portray his rival as a radical leftist in order to sway voters away from Biden, as per the New York Post. In a recent video on Truth Social, Trump continued with this narrative, labeling Kennedy as even more 'extreme' than the Green Party or Biden himself. “RFK Jr. is, as you know, the most radical left candidate in the race. He’s more so than the Green Party, he’s more so than even Crooked Joe Biden,” argued Trump in a recent video released on Truth Social. “But he’s got some nice things about him, I happen to like him. Unfortunately, he is about the Green New Scam because he believes in that and a lot of people don’t.”