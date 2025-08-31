RFK Jr.’s Stepdaughter Catherine Breaks the Internet With Her Jaw-Dropping Beauty Queen Transformation

If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is recognized for his contentious views on vaccines and a peculiar whale dissection, his stepdaughter, Catherine Young, is gaining notoriety for a more lighthearted reason — her astonishing Instagram transformation!

The 21-year-old daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines and producer Paul Young has become a digital sensation with her profile brimming with images of college sorority life, chic escapades, and moments with friends that leave viewers feeling like they’re flipping through a magazine. Unlike her stepfather’s divisive public image, Catherine’s online presence has a down-to-earth appeal.

Scrolling through the images on her social media, Catherine Hines’s life appears to be the epitome of a young person today.

You’ll find stylish selfies, snapshots from events with her mother, and a peek into college.

However, someone is missing in these pictures: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Despite being her husband since 2014, he’s not immediately visible in her posts. This raises eyebrows, especially since the Kennedy family is usually open and in the spotlight. Although it might not point to any issues within the family, it’s certainly a curious aspect of their private life in a family known for making news.

Catherine isn’t a stranger to the spotlight. As a youngster, she first entered the public eye, sharing the screen with her well-known mother in the 2006 film RV and again in the 2007 movie The Grand. However, her visibility dimmed as she grew older.

It was in 2022 that she came back into focus when her mother, Hines, posted about her going to college. While Catherine kept the name of her school a secret, People magazine mentioned that she had become part of a sorority — part of her all-American persona.

Last year, Catherine collaborated with her mother to introduce Hines+Young, a line focused on personal well-being that had the potential to become a significant lifestyle brand. “I am constantly inspired and amazed by my beautiful daughter,” Hines proudly said when the venture was launched. Despite the company’s closure in April 2025, Catherine established a brand identity separate from her family’s.

While RFK Jr.’s kids have been open about backing his run for the top job, Catherine keeps her thoughts on her famous stepdad to herself. If you go through her Instagram with a magnifying glass, you’ll see just one group picture with him from January 2025. This doesn’t necessarily mean there’s drama in the family, though. Sometimes, young people don’t want politics to take over their social media.

In a family known for its prominent public images, Catherine’s understated style truly sets her apart. She is crafting an identity with the allure of being Hollywood’s royal blood and an influencer next door.

This makes her a figure to watch within the Kennedy circle.

