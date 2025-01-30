Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under Donald Trump’s Spell—Here’s Proof

Will there be an issue in politics when two prominent people with strong values clash? Ever since Donald Trump’s return to the White House for his second term, 2024 has left a lasting effect on both politics and Hollywood, sparking unexpected shifts and effects in the country. Among the most surprising transformations is that of Robert F. Keneddy Jr., who once stood firmly for healthy eating habits and reforming the food industry. He was known for condemning Trump’s fast-food habits, but he has seemingly reversed his stance, aligning himself more closely with Donald Trump’s preferences.

During his confirmation hearing for Health Secretary, RFK Jr. defended fast food, declaring, “I don’t want to take food away from anybody. If you like a McDonald’s cheeseburger and a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them.” His comments stand in stark contrast to his previous criticism of Trump’s diet, where he described it as “poison” and “inedible” during a November 2024 interview on The Joe Polish Show. “The stuff that [Donald Trump] eats is really like bad… The food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison… You don’t have the choice; you’re either given KFC or Big Macs,” he said.

As per The List, beyond his statements, RFK Jr. seems to be abiding by Trump in different ways, from adopting his signature orange tan to his deflective interview style of being deflected, dodging, and denying the questions. Once vocal about his concerns over vaccine safety, RFK Jr. denied his past statements during the hearing, blaming the media for misrepresenting him.

For instance, despite claiming that certain vaccines were unsafe and even petitioning to block the COVID-19 vaccine, RFK Jr. denied those positions upon inquiry. The politician clarified his stance and said, “News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither. I am pro-safety,” he said in a clip, as reported by sources.

Senator Wyden challenged RFK Jr. on his contradictory claims, asking, “Are you lying to Congress today when you say you’re pro-vaccine, or did you lie on all those podcasts?” In retort, RFK Jr., echoing Trump’s style, shifted the blame to the media, insisting his words were taken out of context: “That statement I made on the Lex Fridman podcast was a fragment of a statement.”Meanwhile, Trump shows no sign of giving up his McDonald’s habit. To remain in the GOP spotlight, it seems RFK Jr. is prioritizing loyalty to Donald Trump over his principles.

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to reshape his image to be in the good books of Donald Trump’s administration, it’s clear that loyalty to Trump is taking priority over the values he once chose. His transformation signals a shift not just in his politics but in his principles, raising questions about the cost of keeping a place in the GOP spotlight.